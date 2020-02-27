The optical microscopes market is poised to grow by USD 557.96 millionduring 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of almost 5% during the forecast period. Request free sample pages

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200227005382/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Optical Microscopes Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Read the 159-page report with TOC on "Optical Microscopes Market Analysis Report by Product (Stereo microscopes, Inverted microscopes, Accessories, and Others), Application (Healthcare and Materials and semiconductors), Geographic Segmentation (Asia, Europe, North America and ROW), and the Segment Forecasts, 2020-2024".

https://www.technavio.com/report/optical-microscopes-market-industry-analysis

The market is driven by product innovations. In addition, the integration of AI and machine learning into optical microscopes is anticipated to boost the growth of the optical microscopes market.

Vendors are focusing on increasing their market shares and expanding their product portfolio by developing technologically advanced and innovative optical microscopes. They are also consistently investing in R&D activities. For instance, Carl Zeiss Meditec continuously invests in R&D to develop its product portfolio and ensure further growth. In 2019, the R&D investment of the company increased by 8.6% compared with that in 2018. Vendors in the market are incorporating advanced accessories and support software in innovative optical microscopes. This improves the features of microscopes with intuitive user interface and straightforward navigation. As a result, these advanced microscopes offer maximum flexibility and can be used for a wide array of applications. Thus, product innovations is expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.

View market snapshot before purchasing

Major Five Optical Microscopes Market Companies:

3B Scientific GmbH

3B Scientific GmbH is headquartered in Germany and operates the business under various segments such as Acupuncture supplies, Anatomical Charts, Anatomical Models, Biology Supplies, Chemistry, Complete Anatomy, Earth Science, Health Education, Medical Simulators, Others. The company offers 40x binocular stereo microscope.

ACCU-SCOPE Inc.

ACCU-SCOPE Inc. is headquartered in the US and offers products through the following business units: ACCU-SCOPE Microscopes and Optics Accessories. The company offers EXC-120 Binocular Microscope and EXC-120 Monocular Microscope.

Bruker Corp.

Bruker Corp. is headquartered in the US and operates under various business segments, namely BSI and BEST. The company offers ContourGT-K 3D Optical Microscope and Contour Elite K 3D Optical Microscope.

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG is headquartered in Germany and offers products through the following business segments: Ophthalmic Devices SBU and Microsurgery SBU. The company offers Axio Observer and Axioscope 5.

Danaher Corp.

Danaher Corp. is headquartered in the US and offers products through the following business segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, Dental, and Environmental Applied Solutions. The company offers DM2500, Eyepieces and Graticules, and Microscope Objectives.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Optical Microscopes Market Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2020-2024)

Stereo microscopes

Inverted microscopes

Accessories

Others

Optical Microscopes Market Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2020-2024)

Healthcare

Materials and semiconductors

Optical Microscopes Market Geographic Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2020-2024)

Asia

Europe

North America

ROW

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report, such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more. Request a free sample report

Related Reports Include:

Automated Microscopy Market- Global Automated Microscopy Market by geography (Asia, Europe, North America, and ROW) and type (optical microscopes, electron microscopes, scanning probe microscopes, and other microscopes).

Student Microscope Market Global Student Microscope Market by application (life science research, material science research, and other applications), by type (compound microscope, stereo microscope, and inverted microscope) and geography (Asia, Europe, North America, and ROW).

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200227005382/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: https://www.technavio.com