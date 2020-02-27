Submission supported by pivotal CAPTAIN study demonstrating statistically significant improvement in lung function compared with the ICS/LABA, Relvar/Breo Ellipta

At least 30% of asthma patients continue to experience symptoms even when adherent to ICS/LABA treatment

GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK) and Innoviva, Inc. (INVA) today announced the acceptance of a regulatory submission seeking an additional indication for the use of once-daily, single-inhaler triple therapy, Trelegy Ellipta (fluticasone furoate/umeclidinium/vilanterol or FF/UMEC/VI) for the treatment of asthma in adults by the European Medicines Agency (EMA).

The submission is supported by the pivotal Phase III clinical study (CAPTAIN), conducted in 2,436 adult asthma patients across 15 countries whose disease remained inadequately controlled despite treatment with a combination of an inhaled corticosteroid and a long-acting ß2-agonist (ICS/LABA). The study met its primary endpoint, demonstrating a statistically significant improvement in lung function compared with the ICS/LABA, Relvar/Breo Ellipta.

There is currently no single inhaled triple therapy available for the treatment of asthma in Europe. Asthma, a chronic lung disease that inflames and narrows the airways, affects 358 million people worldwide1. Even when adherent to ICS/LABA treatment, at least 30% of asthma patients continue to experience symptoms2, indicating that they require further treatment.

Trelegy Ellipta was approved in the European Union in November 2017 for the treatment of patients with Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD) who are not adequately treated by an ICS/LABA combination, or a combination of LABA and long-acting muscarinic antagonist (LAMA). If approved this would be the first once-daily single inhaler triple therapy available for asthma and COPD.

Regulatory applications have also been submitted for the Trelegy duplicate licences, Elebrato Ellipta and Temybric Ellipta. Submissions for the use of Trelegy Ellipta for the treatment of adult asthma patients were accepted for filing in the US by the FDA in December 2019 and in Japan by the Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare in November 2019, and these regulatory review processes are ongoing.

About the CAPTAIN Study

CAPTAIN (Clinical study of Asthma Patients receiving Triple therapy through A single INhaler) was a randomised, double-blind, active controlled, six-arm parallel group, global multicentre study evaluating FF/UMEC/VI (100/62.5/25 mcg, 200/62.5/25 mcg, 100/31.25/25 mcg, and 200/31.25/25 mcg) versus FF/VI (100/25 mcg and 200/25 mcg) given once-daily to patients whose asthma was inadequately controlled despite treatment with ICS/LABA (>250 mcg/day fluticasone propionate, or equivalent) maintenance asthma medication.

About Trelegy Ellipta (FF/UMEC/VI)

FF/UMEC/VI is a combination of three molecules in a single inhaler that only needs to be taken in a single inhalation, once a day. It contains fluticasone furoate, an inhaled corticosteroid, umeclidinium, a long-acting muscarinic antagonist; and vilanterol, a long-acting beta2-adrenergic agonist, delivered in GSK's Ellipta dry powder inhaler.

FF/UMEC/VI was approved in the EU under the brand name Trelegy Ellipta in November 2017 for the long-term, once-daily maintenance treatment of patients with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD). Trelegy Ellipta is not indicated for relief of acute bronchospasm or for the treatment of asthma.

EU Prescribing Information for Trelegy Ellipta.

Important Safety Information (ISI) for Trelegy Ellipta

The following ISI is based on the Highlights section of the US Prescribing Information for Trelegy Ellipta. Please consult the full Prescribing Information for all the labelled safety information.

Trelegy Ellipta is NOT indicated for the relief of acute bronchospasm or for the treatment of asthma

Trelegy Ellipta is contraindicated in patients with severe hypersensitivity to milk proteins or any of the ingredients.

LABA monotherapy increases the risk of serious asthma-related events.

Trelegy Ellipta should not be initiated in patients experiencing episodes of acutely deteriorating COPD. Do not use Trelegy Ellipta to treat acute symptoms.

Trelegy Ellipta should not be used in combination with other medicines containing LABA because of risk of overdose.

Candida albicans infection of the mouth and pharynx has occurred in patients treated with fluticasone furoate, a component of Trelegy Ellipta. Monitor patients periodically. Advise the patient to rinse his/her mouth with water without swallowing after inhalation to help reduce the risk.

There is an increased risk of pneumonia in patients with COPD taking Trelegy Ellipta. Monitor patients for signs and symptoms of pneumonia.

Patients who use corticosteroids are at risk for potential worsening of infections (e.g. existing tuberculosis; fungal, bacterial, viral, or parasitic infections; or ocular herpes simplex). Use Trelegy Ellipta with caution in patients with these infections. More serious or even fatal course of chickenpox or measles can occur in susceptible patients.

There is a risk of impaired adrenal function when transferring from systemic corticosteroids. Taper patients slowly from systemic corticosteroids if transferring to Trelegy Ellipta.

Hypercorticism and adrenal suppression may occur with very high dosages or at the regular dosage of Trelegy Ellipta in susceptible individuals. If such changes occur, consider appropriate therapy.

If paradoxical bronchospasm occurs, discontinue Trelegy Ellipta and institute alternative therapy.

Use Trelegy Ellipta with caution in patients with cardiovascular disorders because of beta-adrenergic stimulation.

Assess patients for decrease in bone mineral density initially and periodically thereafter after prescribing Trelegy Ellipta.

Consider referral to an ophthalmologist in patients who develop ocular symptoms or use TRELEGY ELLIPTA long term. Worsening of narrow-angle glaucoma may occur. Use with caution in patients with narrow-angle glaucoma and instruct patients to contact a healthcare provider immediately if symptoms occur.

Worsening of urinary retention may occur in patients taking Trelegy Ellipta. Use with caution in patients with prostatic hyperplasia or bladder-neck obstruction and instruct patients to contact a healthcare provider immediately if symptoms occur.

Use Trelegy Ellipta with caution in patients with convulsive disorders, thyrotoxicosis, diabetes mellitus, and ketoacidosis.

Be alert to hypokalemia and hyperglycemia in patients taking Trelegy Ellipta.

The most common adverse reactions reported for Trelegy Ellipta (incidence =1%) are upper respiratory tract infection, pneumonia, bronchitis, oral candidiasis, headache, back pain, arthralgia, influenza, sinusitis, pharyngitis, rhinitis, dysgeusia, constipation, urinary tract infection, diarrhea, gastroenteritis, oropharyngeal pain, cough, and dysphonia.

GSK's commitment to respiratory disease

For 50 years, GSK has led the way in developing medicines that advance the management of asthma and COPD. From introducing the world's first selective short-acting beta agonist in 1969, to launching six treatments in five years to create today's industry-leading respiratory portfolio, we continue to innovate so we can reach the right patients, with the right treatment. Working together with the healthcare community, we apply world-class science to discover and understand the molecules that become the medicines of tomorrow. We won't stand still until the simple act of breathing is made easier for everyone.

About GSK

GSK is a science-led global healthcare company with a special purpose: to help people do more, feel better, live longer. For further information please visit www.gsk.com.

Trade marks are owned by or licensed to the GSK group of companies. Revinty Ellipta is the duplicate licence for Relvar Ellipta.

About Innoviva

Innoviva is focused on royalty management. Innoviva's portfolio is anchored by the respiratory assets partnered with Glaxo Group Limited (GSK), including RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA, ANORO ELLIPTA and TRELEGY ELLIPTA, which were jointly developed by Innoviva and GSK. Under the agreement with GSK, Innoviva is eligible to receive associated royalty revenues from RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA and ANORO ELLIPTA. In addition, Innoviva retains a 15 percent economic interest in future payments made by GSK for TRELEGY ELLIPTA and earlier-stage programs partnered with Theravance Biopharma, Inc. For more information, please visit Innoviva's website at www.inva.com.

