The Diverse Income Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)
PR Newswire
London, February 27
|The Diverse Income Trust plc
It is announced that at the close of business on 26 February 2020, the unaudited Net Asset Value per ordinary share of The Diverse Income Trust plc, managed by Miton Asset Management Limited, is:
With the portfolio valued on a fair value basis:
Including current period revenue to 26 February 2020 94.11p per ordinary share
Excluding current period revenue 92.65p per ordinary share
27 February 2020
Legal Entity Identifier 2138005QFXYHJM551U45