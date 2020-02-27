Sales of Mechanical Performance Tuning Components to Reach US$ 260 Bn by 2029; Preference for Used Cars Augurs Well for Market: Future Market Insights

Major mechanical performance tuning components manufacturers are focusing on extended warranties, pricing strategies, and optimum pricing to bolster adoption rates.

DUBAI, UAE / ACCESSWIRE / February 27, 2020 / The global mechanical performance tuning components market will reach a valuation of US$ 260 Bn in 2029, witnessing a steady growth outlook during the forecast period (2019 - 2029). According to a new study by Future Market Insights (FMI), the market for mechanical performance tuning components is largely influenced by increasing aftermarket expansion activities of OEMs to meet the growing global demand.

"As customers are becoming more quality- and performance-conscious, expenditure on vehicle maintenance is rising. Higher rate of vehicle ownership among younger demographics that prefer preventive maintenance over repairs will positively influence market growth," reveals the FMI report.

Key Research Findings of FMI's Mechanical Performance Tuning Components Market Study

Small and medium sized players will account for nearly 90% of total sales.

Authorized service providers continue to witness preference in developed regional markets.

Popularity of independent service providers in Middle Eastern and Africa markets prevails.

Rising demand for used cars in multiple regional markets will drive adoption of replacement parts.

Key Growth Drivers - Mechanical Performance Tuning Components Market

Rising consumer awareness about tuning services plays a major role in the growth of market.

Vehicle modification processes undertaken by the driving enthusiasts contributes to demand.

Rising purchases and use of heavy commercial vehicles is resulting in an increased replacement rate, contributing to market growth.

Key Impediments - Mechanical Performance Tuning Components Market

Changes in vehicle designs, and the transition to alternative fuels is a key challenge to manufacturers active in mechanical performance tuning components market.

Competition Structure Analysis - Mechanical Performance Tuning Components Market

The competition landscape of mechanical performance tuning components market remains largely fragmented and competitive. Key producers are also pushing for establishment of authorized service centers, in addition to extended warranty offers at optimum price.

Some of the key players in the mechanical performance tuning components market include, but are not limited to Continental AG, Zf, Delphi, Hitachi, and Robert Bosch GmbH.

About the Report

This report offers global, regional, and national level analysis on the latest trends in the industry influencing the mechanical performance tuning components market. The study provides actionable insights on the mechanical performance tuning components market on the basis of product type (engine, transmission, fuel system, brake, body & suspension, and exhaust mufflers), vehicle (passenger vehicles, light commercial vehicles and heavy commercial vehicles), distribution channel (authorized service stations and independent service stations), across 30 countries spanning seven key regions (North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia, Oceania, and MEA).

