The global neuroscience antibodies and assays market is poised to grow by USD 1.36 billionduring 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of over 8% during the forecast period. Request free sample pages

Neuroscience Antibodies and Assays Market Analysis Report by Product (Consumables and Instruments), Geographic Segmentation (Asia, Europe, North America, and ROW), and the Segment Forecasts, 2020-2024

The market is driven by the technological advances. In addition, the advances in neuroscience instruments is anticipated to boost the growth of the neuroscience antibodies and assays market.

Technological advancements in recent years have led to the emergence of immunoassay analyzers. These analyzers have significantly changed with the development of new automated systems designed to run ELISAs, reduced assay step protocols, and production of no-wash ELISAs. Automated immunoassay systems simplify several key steps including incubations, reagent additions, and detection and data management. This minimizes the time, labor, and human errors and improves the efficiency of the immunoassay workflow. Thus, such technological advances is expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Major Five Neuroscience Antibodies and Assays Market Companies:

Abcam Plc

Abcam Plc is headquartered in the UK and operates the business under the Sales of antibodies and related product segment. The company offers a wide range of primary antibodies which includes monoclonal antibodies such as Anti-CNPase antibody, Anti-Iba1 antibody.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. is headquartered in the US and offers products through the following business units: Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics. The company offers Neuroscience development and repair antibodies, Neurodegeneration and Neurological Disease; Neuronal and Glial Markers; Neurotransmitters, receptors, and transporters; Myelin basic protein (MBP) antibodies, and F4/80 Antibodies.

Cell Signaling Technology Inc.

Cell Signaling Technology Inc. is headquartered in the US and operates under various business segments, namely Products and Services. The company offers wide range of products used in the various research applications of neurosciences.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. is headquartered in Switzerland and offers products through the following business segments: Pharmaceuticals and Diagnostics. The company offers Elecsys ß-Amyloid (1-42) CSF and Research reagents.

GenScript Biotech Corp.

GenScript Biotech Corp. is headquartered in the US and offers products through the following business segments: Bio-science services and products, Biologics development service, Industrial synthetic biology products, and Cell therapy. The company offers Alzheimer's disease antibodies, Parkinson's disease, and Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS).

Neuroscience Antibodies and Assays Market Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2020-2024)

Consumables

Instruments

Neuroscience Antibodies and Assays Market Geographic Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2020-2024)

Asia

Europe

North America

ROW

