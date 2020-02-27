Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 27.02.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 620 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 852026 ISIN: US6935061076 Ticker-Symbol: PPQ 
Frankfurt
27.02.20
15:37 Uhr
97,50 Euro
-3,50
-3,47 %
Branche
Chemie
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
PPG INDUSTRIES INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
PPG INDUSTRIES INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
98,50
99,00
16:58
98,50
99,00
16:52
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
PPG INDUSTRIES
PPG INDUSTRIES INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
PPG INDUSTRIES INC97,50-3,47 %