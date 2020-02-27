3radical CEO Stresses Importance of Brand-Consumer Value Exchange in New Report from TheCustomer

CHICAGO, Feb. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- TheCustomer has released a collection of perspectives from leading c-suite leaders (CXOs) on the challenges faced by brand marketers at a time of increased regulation (GDPR and CCPA) and customer expectation.

The paper provides insight on:

Shifts in Marketing Technology

Consumer Engagement

Data

Consumer Trust

The CXO Report: The Road to Customerization , which includes insight from 3radical CEO David Eldridge, addresses the disruptive data and MarTech landscape and helps brands "reorient their business models to accommodate today's empowered and promiscuous consumers".

Focusing on Customer Engagement, Eldridge stresses the importance of establishing a value exchange with engaged customers, particularly those sharing personalized data.

"There is this huge move in customer sentiment where individuals are changing and adjusting what they are willing to share in terms of their data. Customers are keenly aware of the value of their personal data and know the value extends well beyond a single transaction," says David.

"Most companies are still very much trying to figure out customer engagement. Marketers are kind of thrashing around this topic at the moment trying to figure out what will work for different consumer groups and how to engage their customers on a more relevant basis - where, when, and how the customer wants."

Eldridge goes on to provide advice for readers such as, "Don't think about the regulation side of data as a constraint or something negative. Instead think of it as an opportunity to reframe the conversation and look for ways to jump ahead of the curve and deliver a better, more trust-worthy relationship with the customer."

The report brings together insight from brand leaders, technology providers and service providers to deliver candid views and guidance on what it takes to find, engage and retain customers. Those featured are:

James McDermott , CEO at Lytics - On Data & Privacy

, CEO at Lytics - On Data & Privacy Bernice Grossman , CEO at DMRS Group - On Data Architecture

, CEO at DMRS Group - On Data Architecture Jeremy Swift , CEO at Cordial - On Customer Data Technology

, CEO at Cordial - On Customer Data Technology David Eldridge , CEO at 3Radical - On Customer Engagement

, CEO at 3Radical - On Customer Engagement Ryan Deutsch , Chief Brand Advocate at Persado - On Personalization

, Chief at Persado - On Personalization Kevin Akeroyd , CEO at Cision - On Trust

, CEO at Cision - On Trust Tim Suther , Senior VP Data & Insight at Change Healthcare - On Transparency

'The CXO Report: The Road to Customerization: C-Level Leaders on Navigating the New Customer Landscape' can be accessed here

About 3radical

3radical allows individuals to interact with organisations on their own terms. Voco's real-time decisioning engine is able to combine game science theory, data accumulated from billions of interactions, and real-time self-reported data, resulting in the optimum blend of interactive content, rewards incentives and channel for each engagement. The self-reported data is willingly and transparently provided in return for a value exchange, and can be used to improve the relationship of the individual with the organisation across all channels, and by informing product and service development.

These solutions are powered by Voco, 3radical's award winning gamification platform. 3radical Voco has a set of built-in best practice mechanics that enable business users to create interactive journeys that deliver contextually relevant, highly rewarding experiences, in the moment, via digital channels such as web, email, mobile app, social and chat. The results are exceptional, with leading brands like Daub Alderney, Foxy Bingo, Zizzi, DBS Bank, Dell, along with many more all benefiting from this transformational approach to audience engagement.

3radical sells its solutions globally through offices in the UK, US and Singapore.

About TheCustomer