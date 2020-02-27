North Carolina FC: North Carolina Football Club Announces Dreamville Festival as NCFC Front-Of-Jersey Partner

New Custom Jerseys Available For Purchase Today

Dreamville Festival Themed Game Night on Friday, April 3

CARY, NC / ACCESSWIRE / February 27, 2020 / The North Carolina Football Club announced today that Dreamville Festival will serve as its front-of-jersey sponsor for its men's professional soccer team, North Carolina FC (NCFC), leading into the world-renowned annual music festival in April. The sponsorship includes Dreamville Festival's logo on the front of NCFC's official home and away jerseys.

The second annual Dreamville Festival will take place on Saturday, April 4 at Dorothea Dix Park in Raleigh. The festival was founded by GRAMMY Award-winning recording artist and producer, J. Cole and offers the Fayetteville, N.C. native a unique opportunity to give back to his home state that helped shape him into the successful and creative artist he is today. Last year, the festival event welcomed over 40,000 guests from across the globe, including attendees hailing from all 50 states and more than 10 international countries.

Dreamville Festival 2020 will again offer attendees a lineup of music artists personally selected by J. Cole, combining some of the biggest names in music with exciting up-and-comers from across the country. Fans are encouraged to stay tuned as the full lineup of music performers is set to be revealed in the coming weeks.

"We are excited about this groundbreaking opportunity for North Carolina FC to partner with the globally recognized Dreamville Festival, which takes place right here in our own backyard," said North Carolina Football Club Executive Vice President, Peter Sciandra. "We look forward to actively supporting the continued recognition and success of the Dreamville Festival."

The collaboration between the organizations includes the sale of the jerseys on the Dreamville Festival website leading up to the festival and on-site at the festival itself. Jerseys will also be available for purchase at NCFC's online merchandise store and at home games. NCFC has adopted the Dreamville Festival colors for its logo on its white jersey, while Dreamville Festival has adopted NCFC's colors for its logo on its blue jersey.

"Dreamville Festival is thrilled to be collaborating with North Carolina Football Club on this front-of-jersey partnership," said Adam Rodney, Festival Producer and Creative Director. "Local partnerships like this are vital for both of our organizations to help build a strong community of supporters for years to come. We couldn't be more excited to partner with NCFC and wish them the best in the upcoming season."

Starting today, North Carolina FC and Dreamville Festival fans will be able to purchase the authentic jersey online at store.northcarolinafc.com and bit.ly/dreamvillefestjersey. Each jersey purchased between now and March 6 will come with a complimentary ticket to NCFC's home opener on Saturday, March 7 at 2:30 p.m. against Louisville City FC at Sahlen's Stadium at WakeMed Soccer Park. In addition, those who purchase a NCFC jersey during this period will also be entered into a contest to win two VIP tickets to the Dreamville Festival and two VIP Suite tickets to an NCFC home game of the winner's choice. North Carolina FC's full season schedule can be found online at www.northcarolinafc.com.

Be sure to visit www.DreamvilleFest.com, as well as follow along on all social media platforms @dreamvillefest to stay up to date on all Dreamville Festival news and announcements.

ABOUT DREAMVILLE FESTIVAL:

The second annual Dreamville Festival will take place on Saturday, April 4, 2020, at Dorothea Dix Park in Raleigh, North Carolina. Produced in partnership with Dreamville Records, the event will provide a large-scale, multi-stage music festival from J. Cole, who was raised in nearby Fayetteville, North Carolina.

The festival offers Cole a unique opportunity to give back to his home state that helped shape him into the successful and creative artist he is today. Dreamville Festival will offer attendees a lineup of music artists personally selected by Cole, combining some of the biggest names in music with exciting up-and-comers from across the country. The festival also benefits the Dreamville Foundation and the Dix Park Conservancy. For more information and to purchase tickets, please visit DreamvilleFest.com.

ABOUT DREAMVILLE RECORDS:

Established by Jermaine Cole, better known as J. Cole, the GRAMMY Award-winning artist and producer. With a growing roster of talent, the label is home to artists including Bas, J.I.D, Cozz, Omen, EarthGang, Ari Lennox, and Lute. Dreamville prides itself on "keeping a pulse on our community while exploring new sounds, new visuals and new ways to authentically and genuinely connect with all people, around the world." VisitDreamville.com for more information.

ABOUT NORTH CAROLINA FOOTBALL CLUB:

North Carolina Football Club is the largest youth-to-professional soccer organization in the country, home to over 14,000 players. The club is comprised of a women's First Division team, 2019 NWSL Champions, 2018 NWSL and Women's International Champions Cup champion North Carolina Courage (NWSL), a men's Second Division team, North Carolina FC (USL), as well as a Premier Development League team, North Carolina FC U23 (USLPDL). The organization is also home to both Boys and Girls U.S. Soccer Development Academies in collaboration with NCFC Youth, effectively creating a true pyramid from youth recreational to the professional teams.

The North Carolina Football Club is owned by local entrepreneur, Steve Malik, and managed by North Carolina native and longtime soccer executive Curt Johnson. North Carolina Football Club was established in 2016 to bring the highest levels of men's and women's professional soccer to the state. For more information, please visit www.NorthCarolinaFC.com.

DREAMVILLE FESTIVAL MEDIA CONTACT:

Giant Noise

press@dreamvillefest.com

512.382.9017

NORTH CAROLINA FOOTBALL CLUB MEDIA CONTACT:

Morgan Brown

mbrown@northcarolinafc.com

SOURCE: The North Carolina Football Club

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/578164/North-Carolina-Football-Club-Announces-Dreamville-Festival-as-NCFC-Front-Of-Jersey-Partner