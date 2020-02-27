New Study Shows Predictive Immune Modeling from Cofactor Genomics is Superior to PD-L1 Assays in Predicting Patient Response to Anti-PD-1 Therapy

Multidimensional Biomarkers Outperform Single Analyte Immunohistochemistry in Head and Neck Cancer

SCOTTSDALE, AZ / ACCESSWIRE / February 27, 2020 / Cofactor Genomics, the company bridging the precision medicine gap with Predictive Immune Modeling, today announced preliminary results from a collaborative study with Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis, which demonstrated the superior performance of the company's multidimensional RNA biomarker when compared to an on-label PD-L1 immunohistochemistry (IHC) assay in head and neck cancer. The study results will be presented today by Washington University medical oncologist Douglas Adkins, MD, the study's primary investigator, at the 2020 Multidisciplinary Head and Neck Cancers Symposium, organized by the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO), the American Society for Radiation Oncology (ASTRO), the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC) and the American Head and Neck Society.

Key Takeaways

Predictive Immune Modeling outperforms traditional tests in predicting patient response to cancer therapy

Reduced false positives by 16%, potentially saving payers millions of dollars

Cofactor Genomics' test uniquely combines multiple RNA signals with machine learning



About Cofactor Genomics

Cofactor Genomics is bridging the precision medicine gap by building diagnostic tools to match the right patient to the right treatment at the right time. Predicting patient response currently relies on isolated, single-analyte biomarkers that have failed to deliver accurate therapy response predictions, resulting in unnecessary healthcare costs, and most harmfully, negative outcomes for patients. Cofactor's products use Predictive Immune Modeling, which leverages RNA data and machine learning to combine biological signals, creating multidimensional biomarkers to deliver on the promise of precision medicine. Cofactor Genomics offers its full-service molecular, informatic, and database tools to make drug discovery, clinical trials and therapy selection more successful. Find out more about how Cofactor Genomics is revolutionizing precision medicine at cofactorgenomics.com.

