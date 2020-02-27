Asiakastieto Group Oyj: Asiakastieto Group Plc - Managers' transactions - Ruuska

ASIAKASTIETO GROUP PLC, STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE, 27 FEBRUARY 2020 AT 5.15 P.M. EET

Asiakastieto Group Plc - Managers' transactions - Ruuska

Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Ruuska, Jukka

Position: Chief Executive Officer

Issuer: Asiakastieto Group Plc

LEI: 743700EPLUWXE25HGM03

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 743700EPLUWXE25HGM03_20200227154153_18

Transaction date: 2020-02-27

Venue not applicable

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI4000123195

Nature of the transaction: RECEIPT OF A SHARE-BASED INCENTIVE

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 2112 Unit price: 0.00 EUR

Aggregated transactions

(1): Volume: 2112 Volume weighted average price: 0.00 EUR

ASIAKASTIETO GROUP PLC

For further information:

Pia Katila

Investor Relations Manager

Tel. +358 10 270 7506

Distribution:

Nasdaq Helsinki

Major media

investors.asiakastieto.fi

Asiakastieto Group is one of the leading providers of digital business and consumer information services in the Nordic countries. The Group's products and services are primarily used for risk management, finance and administration, decision-making and sales and marketing purposes. We are operating in Finland under the brand Suomen Asiakastieto and in Sweden under the brand UC. Our annual net sales for 2019 was EUR 146 million and the number of employees was approximately 420. The Group serves several industries, the largest ones including finance and banking as well as wholesale and retail sectors and expert service companies. Asiakastieto Group is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki with the trading code ATG1V. More information about Asiakastieto Group is available at www.asiakastieto.fi and www.uc.se.