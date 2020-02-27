Asiakastieto Group Oyj: Asiakastieto Group Plc - Managers' transactions - Ruuska

ASIAKASTIETO GROUP PLC, STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE, 27 FEBRUARY 2020 AT 5.15 P.M. EET
Asiakastieto Group Plc - Managers' transactions - Ruuska
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Ruuska, Jukka
Position: Chief Executive Officer
Issuer: Asiakastieto Group Plc
LEI: 743700EPLUWXE25HGM03
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 743700EPLUWXE25HGM03_20200227154153_18
Transaction date: 2020-02-27
Venue not applicable
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI4000123195
Nature of the transaction: RECEIPT OF A SHARE-BASED INCENTIVE
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 2112 Unit price: 0.00 EUR
Aggregated transactions
(1): Volume: 2112 Volume weighted average price: 0.00 EUR
ASIAKASTIETO GROUP PLC
For further information:
Pia Katila
Investor Relations Manager
Tel. +358 10 270 7506
Distribution:
Nasdaq Helsinki
Major media
investors.asiakastieto.fi
Asiakastieto Group is one of the leading providers of digital business and consumer information services in the Nordic countries. The Group's products and services are primarily used for risk management, finance and administration, decision-making and sales and marketing purposes. We are operating in Finland under the brand Suomen Asiakastieto and in Sweden under the brand UC. Our annual net sales for 2019 was EUR 146 million and the number of employees was approximately 420. The Group serves several industries, the largest ones including finance and banking as well as wholesale and retail sectors and expert service companies. Asiakastieto Group is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki with the trading code ATG1V. More information about Asiakastieto Group is available at www.asiakastieto.fi and www.uc.se.