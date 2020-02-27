Kraft Liner Sales to Cross US$ 20 Bn by 2029; Plastic Free Packaging Gains Solid Traction in F&B and Retail, Says Future Market Insights

Major Kraft liner manufacturers are focusing on product innovation and customization to meet consumer demand for sustainable and environmentally friendly products.

DUBAI, UAE / ACCESSWIRE / February 27, 2020 / The global kraft liner market will reach a valuation of US$ 20 Bn in 2029, witnessing a steady growth outlook during the forecast period (2019 - 2029). According to a new study by Future Market Insights (FMI), the market for kraft liners is largely influenced by increasing concerns over single use plastic packaging and the thriving sustainability trend.

"Brand owners in the kraft liner market are investing aggressively in packaging, driven by rise in the adoption of premium and customized packaging solutions. Manufacturers can gain substantial profits with development of diverse packaging solution portfolios in terms of both technology and design," reveals FMI's research.

Key Research Findings of FMI's Kraft Liner Market Study

Food grade kraft liners will account for a major market share owing to high demand from packaged food industry.

Corrugated box kraft liners are projected to remain preferred through the end of forecast period.

Bleached kraft liner solutions will generate lucrative opportunities owing to demand for high-strength, printable packaging solutions.

China and India turn lucrative for investors in kraft liner market, driven by rapid expansion of retail and manufacturing sectors.

Key Growth Drivers - Kraft Liner Market

Demand for plastic free packaging and the rise of environmental awareness is a key growth driver for kraft liner manufacturers.

The rise in the global retail sector is projected to increase the adoption of kraft liner.

High prospects of digital printing technology are bolstering preference for kraft liners over conventional materials.

Key Impediments - Kraft Liner Market

Implementation of strict regulations by government bodies against paper & pulp industries hampers growth of the kraft liners market.

Competition Structure Analysis - Kraft Liner Market

The competition landscape of kraft liner market remains moderately fragmented and highly competitive. Key producers are also pushing for divestiture, product launches, and expansion of production capacities, with greater focus on innovative packaging formats, to effectively replace plastic packaging solutions.

Some of the key players in the kraft liner market include, but are not limited to NIPPON PAPER INDUSTRIES CO., LTD., Kraft Liner S.A., Papelera Carbó, S.A., Stora Enso Oyj, Svenska Cellulosa AB SCA, International Paper, and Guangzhou KIKA Paper Industry Co., Ltd.

About the Report

This report offers global, regional, and national level analysis on the latest trends in the industry influencing the kraft liner market. The study provides actionable insights on the kraft liner market on the basis of product type (bleached and unbleached), basis weight (below 200 GSM, 200-400 GSM, and above 400 GSM), end use industry (food, beverages, healthcare, tobacco, automotive, ecommerce, chemicals and fertilizers, building and construction, electricals & electronics, and others), applications (corrugated sheets, corrugated boxes, container boards or solid boards) across 30 countries spanning seven key regions (North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia, Oceania, and MEA).

