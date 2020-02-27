Quebec Precious Metals Corporation: Quebec Precious Metals Starts Second Drill at Sakami

2 dedicated drills following encouraging results from the 2019 program

MONTREAL, QC / ACCESSWIRE / February 27, 2020 / Quebec Precious Metals Corporation (TSXV:CJC)(FSE:YXEP)(OTC:CJCFF) ("QPM" or the "Company") today reported the start of operation of the second drill rig on its 100% owned flagship Sakami project in Quebec's Eeyou Istchee James Bay territory. The 25,000 m drill program is fully funded. Using the first drill rig, a total of 14 holes (3,103 m) have been completed by QPM since the beginning of the year. Results are pending.

The Company also announces the completion of the magnetic heliborne survey covering the Elmer East project (see press releases of January 28 and 30, 2020) located along trend from the recent Patwon prospect gold discovery made by Azimut Exploration Inc. on its Elmer project. The results will help define the next exploration phase on the Project to be carried out by the Company in 2020.

Normand Champigny, CEO of QPM said, "The execution of the most significant drill program at Sakami is going well. Large sections of the project remain under explored. There will be significant news flow throughout the year on our drilling and surface exploration programs."

Normand Champigny, Eng., Chief Executive Officer of the Company, and Jean-Sébastien Lavallée (OGQ #773), geologist, Vice-President Exploration, director and shareholder of the Company, both Qualified Persons under NI 43- 101 on standards of disclosure for mineral projects, have prepared and approved the technical content of this release.

QPM is a gold explorer with a large land position in the highly-prospective Eeyou Istchee James Bay territory, Quebec, near Newmont Corporation's Éléonore gold mine. QPM's flagship project is the Sakami project with significant grades and well-defined drill-ready targets. QPM's goal is to rapidly explore this project to advance it to the mineral resource estimate stage.

