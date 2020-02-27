SpendEdge has been monitoring the global cocoa market and the market is poised to experience volume growth of more than 0.65 MMT between 2016-2021 at a CAGR of nearly 3% during the forecast period. Request Free Sample Pages



The Global Cocoa Market Procurement Intelligence Report, Pricing Outlook in Geographies that include APAC, North America, South America, and MEA, and insights into best practices to optimize procurement spend.

Factors such as rising disposable income, availability of a range of chocolates and confectionery products, among others are promoting the demand growth in the cocoa market in the developing nations. Meanwhile, the growing affinity towards premium chocolates that are made of premium grades of cocoa and the increasing demand for dark chocolates due to its health benefits are driving the spend momentum in the cocoa market in developed nations such as North America and Europe.

The Top Cocoa Suppliers Enlisted in this Report:

Suppliers typically depend on middlemen to procure high-quality cocoa beans. This is propelling the marketing costs of the suppliers in the form of commissions which, in turn, are expected to inflate the cocoa market price. Considering this possibility, this report has listed the top cocoa suppliers, SLA agreement insights, and the selection and negotiation strategies that buyers must undertake to achieve optimal and cost-effective procurement in this market.

Blommer Chocolate Company - It features in the list ofcocoa processing suppliers who are focusing on transforming themselves into bean-to- chocolate manufacturers. They are resorting to forward integration to gain better visibility and control over the supply chain. Blommer Chocolate Company has a product portfolio that ranges across cocoa powder, cocoa beans, chocolate liquor, and other ingredients used in bakery and confectionery products.

Olam International Feasibility of entering into a contract with this cocoa supplier should be based on the comprehensiveness of its network of cocoa plantations. Suppliers who own processing facilities must ensure that they maintain high safety, hygiene, and quality standards. Suppliers who outsource the supply raw beans to use in their processing and grinding facilities must follow an effective supplier relationship management network. Having an effective supplier relationship network ensures that they may meet the order of critical shipments that have relatively lower lead times.

SunOpta SunOpta announced the opening of an innovation center to enhance its new R&D initiatives. The company aims to offer products to its global customers that are slowly transitioning toward organic and healthy foods.

Some of the key topics covered in this report are:

Cocoa market spend segmentation by region

Cocoa supply market analysis

Regional spend opportunity for cocoa suppliers

Cocoa suppliers cost structure

Total cost of ownership analysis in the cocoa market

Cocoa pricing models analysis

Category management objectives

Cost saving opportunities in the cocoa market

