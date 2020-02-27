Quantzig, a global data analytics and advisory firm, that delivers actionable analytics solutions to resolve complex business problems has announced the completion of its recent engagement that analyzes how manufacturing process efficiency can be improved with the aid of sensor data analytics.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200227005661/en/

Wonder how smart sensor technology and sensor data analytics can help you reduce maintenance costs and analyze factors that cause a delay? Request a FREE Proposal to understand how our sensor data analytics solutions are helping manufacturers enhance process efficiency.

Manufacturing companies have always played a pivotal role in improving the world's economy. With the processes and role of manufacturing changing rapidly in developing economies, leading manufacturing companies have infused big data with their digital manufacturing processes to drive drastic improvements in business results. However, few digital manufacturing companies have failed to make the most of their data sets due to the lack of analytics expertise and tools to analyze data. In our recent engagement, we helped a UK based industrial and manufacturing industry player to tackle their data management challenges using an advanced sensor data analytics framework.

The Business Problem: The client, an auto parts manufacturer, adopted automated solutions that were based on MEMS technology to replace their manual processes. This proved to be a major challenge owing to their inability to manage huge data volumes.

According to sensor data analytics experts at Quantzig, "Sensor data analytics in digital manufacturing is essential in achieving efficiency gains and uncovering new insights to drive innovation. With sensor data analytics, manufacturers can discover new patterns that enable them to improve processes and identify variables that affect production."

Want comprehensive insights on the role of big data in manufacturing? Speak to our analytics experts to learn how you can implement big data in manufacturing.

The Business Solution: Quantzig put together a team of expert sensor data analytics experts who came up with a smart sensor data analytics framework for this manufacturing company which helped them to analyze machine-generated sensor data.

How Quantzig's Sensor Data Analytics Solutions Helped the Manufacturing Company

Reduced manufacturing costs

Minimized downtime

Improved decision making

Read the complete success story for detailed insights: https://bit.ly/39bquqU

About Quantzig

Quantzig is a global analytics and advisory firm with offices in the US, UK, Canada, China, and India. For more than 15 years, we have assisted our clients across the globe with end-to-end data modeling capabilities to leverage analytics for prudent decision making. Today, our firm consists of 120+ clients, including 45 Fortune 500 companies. For more information on our sensor data analytics solution, visit: https://bit.ly/2vdwxfQ

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200227005661/en/

Contacts:

Quantzig

Anirban Choudhury

Marketing Manager

US: +1 630 538 7144

UK: +44 208 629 1455

https://www.quantzig.com/contact-us