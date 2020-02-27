Rights and Issues Investment Trust PLC (RIII) Rights and Issues Investment Trust PLC: Final Dividend Declaration Correction 27-Feb-2020 / 15:21 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. RIGHTS AND ISSUES INVESTMENT TRUST PLC (the "Company") Final Dividend Declaration Correction The Company refers to the dividend declaration announcement dated 24th February 2020 relating to the declaration of the final dividend for the financial year ending 31st December 2019. The payment date will be 3rd April 2020. All other details remain unchanged. The full amended text is shown below. The Directors have proposed the payment of a final dividend of 21.5p per Ordinary share which, if approved by shareholders at the forthcoming Annual General Meeting, will be payable on 3rd April 2020 to shareholders whose names appear on the register at the close of business on 13th March 2020 (ex-dividend 12th March 2020). Enquiries: Maitland Administration Services Limited 01245 398 950 ISIN: GB0007392078 Category Code: DIV TIDM: RIII OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State Sequence No.: 49448 EQS News ID: 985657 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

February 27, 2020 10:21 ET (15:21 GMT)