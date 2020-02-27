Anzeige
27.02.2020
ALERT: Rowley Law PLLC is Investigating Proposed Acquisition of GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc.

WHITE PLAINS, NY / ACCESSWIRE / February 27, 2020 / Rowley Law PLLC is investigating potential securities law violations by GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: GCAP) and its board of directors concerning the proposed acquisition of the company by INTL FCStone Inc. (INTL). Stockholders will receive $6.00 for each share of GAIN Capital stock that they hold. The transaction is valued at approximately $236 million and is expected to close in mid-2020.

If you are a stockholder of GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. and are interested in obtaining additional information regarding this investigation, please visit us at: http://www.rowleylawpllc.com/investigation/gcap. You may also contact Shane Rowley, Esq. at Rowley Law PLLC, 50 Main Street Suite 1000, White Plains, NY 10606, by email at info@rowleylawpllc.com, or by telephone at 914-400-1920 or 844-400-4643 (toll-free).

Rowley Law PLLC represents shareholders nationwide in class actions and derivative lawsuits in complex corporate litigation. For more information about the firm and its attorneys, please visit http://www.rowleylawpllc.com.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

SOURCE: Rowley Law PLLC



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/578173/ALERT-Rowley-Law-PLLC-is-Investigating-Proposed-Acquisition-of-GAIN-Capital-Holdings-Inc

