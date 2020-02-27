Former surface mines in central Appalachia could be re-purposed for solar. Environmental group The Nature Conservancy is exploring the options.From pv magazine USA. Solar could be installed on a coalfield in the U.S. state of West Virginia if plans by Virginian environmental organization The Nature Conservancy are realized. The U.S.'s largest environmental non-profit is seeking a decommissioned mine site to purchase or lease and is working with West Virginia's Coalfield Development Corporation to secure funding to develop a site with large scale solar generation, forestry and tourism infrastructure. ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...