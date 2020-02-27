RESAAS Services Inc.: RESAAS Announces Real Elevated as Lead Generation Partner

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / February 27, 2020 / RESAAS Services Inc. (TSXV:RSS)(OTCQB:RSASF), a technology platform for the real estate industry, is pleased to announce it has signed a Strategic Alliance Agreement with Real Elevated, LLC.

Real Elevated is a real estate lead generation company based in Los Angeles, California. Real Elevated targets potential home buyers and sellers through a detailed data collection process, resulting in high-quality leads.

Leads generated by Real Elevated are exclusively distributed to RESAAS' network of agents using RESAAS InstantReferrals. This alerts RESAAS agents about qualified leads in real-time. RESAAS agents can pay to claim the lead, which connects them with the prospective client instantly.

"Real estate agents are constantly searching for ways to drum up new business. Real Elevated understands the value of a great lead and how it can shape an agent's ability to achieve continued success," said Real Elevated CEO, Gabriel Albarian, Jr. "Real Elevated is extremely pleased to work alongside RESAAS and to share quality leads within their network to create more sales opportunities for real estate agents."

Subscribers to RESAAS Premium are alerted of all InstantReferrals immediately, including leads generated by Real Elevated. The alerts are sent via mobile Push Notifications, SMS text delivery, or by email. RESAAS Premium increases the chance of being first to claim leads. Regular members of RESAAS will receive a notification subsequent to Premium members.

The agreement, executed on June 1, 2019, goes live throughout Los Angeles County today February 27, 2020. Real Elevated and RESAAS will share revenue on the sales of its leads.

"Responding quickly to any type of lead is the hallmark of a successful sales person," said RESAAS CEO, Tom Rossiter. "RESAAS constantly provides real estate agents with new business opportunities. Our partnership with Real Elevated brings consumer leads to our network of agents (B2C) for the first time in addition to our existing agent-to-agent (B2B) referral services. We are excited to bring this new dimension to our platform, bringing new opportunities for our agents and a new revenue stream for our company."

Real estate agents and REALTORS® throughout Los Angeles County must register with RESAAS to be eligible to claim leads from Real Elevated.

