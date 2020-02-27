Anzeige
WKN: 916529 ISIN: US2786421030 Ticker-Symbol: EBA 
Tradegate
27.02.20
17:13 Uhr
32,610 Euro
-1,105
-3,28 %
Branche
Internet
Aktienmarkt
NASDAQ-100
S&P 500
EBAY INC Chart 1 Jahr
EBAY INC 5-Tage-Chart
32,565
32,615
17:26
32,580
32,605
17:26
ALIBABA
ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LTD ADR Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LTD ADR187,80-2,19 %
ASOS PLC36,120+1,12 %
EBAY INC32,610-3,28 %