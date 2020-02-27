The "Europe Cross-Border B2C E-Commerce Market 2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

High growth opportunity for cross-border B2C E-Commerce sales

The share of online shoppers in Europe making purchases from web stores in other countries has increased significantly over the past decade, nearing 50% in 2019. Nevertheless, there is still room for further growth. Cross-border B2C E-Commerce sales in Europe are projected to grow at a double-digit rate at least through 2022.

The top destinations for cross-border online shopping revealed in the report included China, the UK, Germany, France and the USA. As a result, marketplaces and online retailers from these countries were ranked as the top cross-border E-Commerce platforms, such as AliExpress, ASOS, eBay, Fnac, Zalando, and Wish.

Concerns over Brexit's impact on cross-border online retail trade

While the UK was the top European country purchased from by cross-border online shoppers in this region, a high double-digit share of those buyers also admit that additional charges such as customs clearance and other taxes would prevent them from purchasing on foreign websites. Conversely, a similar amount of UK buyers on European websites would be discouraged from continued shopping by extra costs at checkout.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Management Summary

2. Global Developments

Cross-Border B2C E-Commerce Sales Forecast, in USD billion, and in of Total B2C E-Commerce Sales, 2023f

Cross-Border Online Shopper Penetration, in of Online Shoppers, August 2019

Cross-Border Online Shopper Penetration in Selected Countries, in of Online Shoppers, By Total Cross-Border Shoppers And Daily/Weekly Cross-Border Shoppers, September 2019

Top 5 Exporting Markets in Cross-Border B2C E-Commerce by Share of Purchases, in %, September 2019

Breakdown of Actions Cross-Border Online Shoppers Would Take If Imports From China Would Be Taxed Higher with Additional EUR 10 per Item, in of Cross-Border Online Shoppers, September 2019

Reasons for Buying Cross-Border, in of Cross-Border Online Shoppers, September 2019

Top Reasons For Cross-Border Online Shopping Cart Abandonment, September 2019

Breakdown of the Latest Cross-Border Online Purchase by Value in EUR, and Weight, in of Cross-Border Online Shoppers, September 2019

Breakdown of the Latest Cross-Border Online Purchase by Delivery Costs in EUR, in of Cross-Border Online Shoppers, September 2019

Breakdown of the Latest Cross-Border Online Purchase by Delivery Time, in of Cross-Border Online Shoppers, September 2019

Share of Cross-Border Online Shoppers Expecting Delivery Within 6 Days If They Paid For It, in %, April 2019

Selected Localization Features Preferred by Cross-Border Online Shoppers, of Cross-Border Online Shoppers, July 2019

Breakdown of E-Commerce Websites Purchased From In Latest Cross-Border Online Purchase, in of Cross-Border Online Shoppers, September 2019

Top 10 Shopping Apps by Downloads, incl. Cross-Border E-Commerce Apps, by Total Downloads, App Store Downloads and Google Play Downloads, January 2020



3. Europe

3.1. Regional

3.2. Advanced Markets

3.2.1. UK

Cross-Border Online Shopper Penetration, by Online Shoppers Buying From Other EU Countries and from the Rest of the World, in of Online Shoppers in the UK, 2014 2019

Share of Online Shoppers in the UK Buying from European Websites Cross-Border Who Would Stop Buying Cross-Border In Case of Additional Costs After Checkout, in %, June 2019

Top 3 Countries That Cross-Border Online Shoppers in the UK Made Their Latest Purchase From, in %, 2018 2019

Share of Cross-Border E-Commerce Retailers in the UK Who Believe That Selling to Shoppers Internationally Will Become More Complex After Brexit, in %, June 2019

Share of UK Retailers Believing That Sales to The European Economic Area (EEA) Will Decrease After Brexit, in %, June 2019

Share of UK E-Commerce Sellers Who Rely on the EU for Some or Most of Their E-Commerce Export Revenue Growth, in %, September 2018

Most Desired International Markets Outside the EU According to UK E-Commerce Sellers, in %, September 2018

3.2.2. Germany

3.2.3. France

3.2.4. Spain

3.2.5. Italy

3.2.6. Netherlands

3.2.7. Belgium

3.2.8. Sweden

3.2.9. Denmark

3.2.10. Finland

3.2.11. Norway

3.2.12. Austria

3.2.13. Switzerland

3.2.14. Ireland

3.3. Emerging Markets

3.3.1. Russia

3.3.2. Poland

3.3.3. Turkey

3.3.4. Greece

3.3.6. Portugal

Companies Mentioned

Alibaba Group Holdings

Amazon.com Inc.

Wish Inc

eBay Inc

Zalando SE

ASOS Plc

Allegro Group

Etsy Inc



