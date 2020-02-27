Global Merchant Fund Provides $40,000,000 Client Facility

AVENTURA, FL / ACCESSWIRE / February 27, 2020 / Global Merchant Fund (GMF), announced an increase in the credit facility to $40,000,000 for a financial technology company based in western Canada. The increase will consolidate the company"s existing facilities and provide additional liquidity to continue to grow its business across Canada in a profitable manner.

The company is well established with a customer base across most provinces in Canada with an unique business model in assisting its clients to meet their financial goals, all supported by a strong management team with extensive industry experience, progressive IT delivery model and strong partnerships in the local community.

Karim Habib, Managing Director - Business Lending said, "closing this transaction and providing the company with continued liquidity validates our position in supporting small and mid-market companies with their growth opportunities in Canada and the USA, as we continue to build our presence. In this competitive financing market place, it is imperative for us to deliver value added, competitively priced and well-structured working capital solutions, while delivering financial solutions to our clients and professionals who rely on our ability to execute in a timely manner." Each credit facility is customized to meet the individual company's needs, taking into consideration specifics such as off balance sheet financing, trade cycles, seasonality, unique customer base and business model. Flexibility and creative structure is what makes GMF unique and its ability to finance companies across Canada and the USA.

Founded in 2006, Global Merchant Fund (GMF) is a provider of domestic and international financing solutions for growing mid-sized businesses across a wide variety of industries and geographic locations. GMF helps clients succeed through their AR financing, ABL, purchase order and supplier chain financing programs with a focus supporting companies with strong management and growth opportunities. GMF has principal operations in Toronto, Canada, Miami, FL, and New York, NY.

For more details, please contact Karim Habib, Managing Director, Global Merchant Fund: khabib@globalmerchantfund.com

