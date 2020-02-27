NexusTek Announces Keynote Speaker for Activate 2020

National Managed IT Services Provider Announces Bill McArthur as Keynote Speaker at Customer Event, Activate

DENVER, CO / ACCESSWIRE / February 27, 2020 /?NexusTek, a top national cloud, managed IT services and cyber security provider (MSP), announced today that Bill McArthur, former NASA Astronaut and U.S. Army Colonel, will be speaking at Activate 2020. Bill will provide Activate 2020 attendees with insights on business and leadership.

McArthur received a Bachelor of Science degree in applied science and engineering from the United States Military Academy, West Point, NY in 1973 and was commissioned in the U. S. Army. As a junior officer, he served in the 82nd Airborne, 2nd Infantry, and 24th Infantry Divisions. He received a Master of Science in Aerospace Engineering from the Georgia Institute of Technology in 1983, after which he taught Mechanical and Aerospace Engineering at West Point. In 1987, McArthur graduated from the US Naval Test Pilot School and was designated an experimental test pilot.

Bill was selected for the Astronaut Program in 1990. A veteran of four space flights, he flew onboard three Space Shuttle missions before launching to the International Space Station onboard a Russian Soyuz spacecraft. During the 6-month ISS mission, Bill served as the Expedition 12 Commander and NASA Science Officer. McArthur has logged 224 days, 22 hours, 28 minutes and 10 seconds in space, including 24 hours and 21 minutes on four space walks.

Following his last flight, McArthur served in senior executive positions with NASA. These included Manager of the Space Shuttle Safety & Mission Assurance Office, Manager of the Orbiter Project Office, and JSC Director of Safety and Mission Assurance.

During his Army and NASA careers, McArthur logged more than 9000 flight hours in 41 different air-and-spacecraft.

McArthur retired from NASA in 2017. Bill currently resides in Friendswood, Texas. When not cycling or providing taxi service for his grandchildren, he is a consultant and frequent public speaker.

NexusTek is honored to be hosting McArthur as their premier keynote speaker at the 2020 customer event, Activate. "We're very excited and honored to have Bill McArthur as a keynote speaker at Activate," says Mike Hamuka, Chief Revenue Officer for Nexustek, "Bill is truly an American hero with many distinguished accomplishments, and I know our customers will be captivated and inspired by Bill sharing his experiences and his professional leadership journey."

Activate 2020 is the premier customer event hosted by NexusTek for clients and partners. It is a three-day conference showcasing the best technology, training and hands-on experience in the industry.

Activate 2020 begins Monday, June 22 and concludes Thursday, June 24. The event will take place at Green Valley Ranch, a Mediterranean-Inspired Luxury Resort, Spa and Casino minutes from the airport and the Las Vegas strip in Henderson, Nevada. Visit https://activate-summit.com/hotel/ to learn more about the accommodations for this event.

To learn more about the event or to register today, go to https://activate-summit.com/ If you're interested in becoming a sponsor for this event, visit https://activate-summit.com/contact-us/ or call us directly at 877-470-0407.

About NexusTek

Trusted by thousands of small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs), NexusTek is a national managed IT services provider with a comprehensive portfolio comprised of end-user services, cloud, infrastructure, cyber security, and IT consulting. We design holistic solutions for customers that deliver a superior end-user experience, backed by a 24/7/365 domestically staffed support team. NexusTek Managed Service Plans offer end-to-end IT management with fixed-monthly, per-user pricing through which SMBs can leverage helpdesk, backup, disaster recovery, dedicated engineers, security, 24×7 remote support and network monitoring services while creating predictable IT budgets.

NexusTek is ranked number 22 on the 2019?Channel Futures?MSP 501 list of top Managed Services Provider worldwide, is the 2018?Channel Futures?MSP of the Year, the fourth fastest-growing company on?CRN"s 2019 Fast Growth 150 list, the highest position of any MSP, a two-time?CRN?MSP Elite 150 list member, and award-winning Microsoft Gold Partner.

Included in its all-encompassing products and services portfolio are: IT support and outsourced help desk backed by multiple domestic NOCs (Network Operation Centers) for redundancy; hosted infrastructure and?cloud services; professional IT consulting and virtual CIO (vCIO) services; disaster recovery as a service (DRaaS); cyber security services; server and network monitoring; unified communications and voice-over-IP (VoIP); Microsoft 365; enterprise content management; and many more IT solutions. An SSAE 16 SOC II certified company which, as of 2018, has also qualified for the GDPR rider, NexusTek adheres to rigorous, industry-accepted auditing standards for service companies. This achievement reflects the transparency and control that comes from managed private cloud service environments.

For additional information, please visit https://www.nexustek.com

