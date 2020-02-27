The global friction stir welding equipment market is poised to grow by USD 989.95 million during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of over 10% during the forecast period. Request free sample pages

Friction Stir Welding Equipment Market Analysis Report by End-user (Automotive industry, Aerospace industry, Railway industry, Shipbuilding industry, and Others), Product (Fixed FSW equipment and Mobile FSW equipment), Geographic Segmentation (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America and South America), and the Segment Forecasts, 2020-2024.

The market is driven by the growing demand for friction stir welding equipment from automotive industry. In addition, the use of new materials by industries is anticipated to boost the growth of the friction stir welding equipment market.

The automotive industry is witnessing an increase in the demand for aluminum due to growing focus on reducing the weight of cars and rise in competition. This is propelling the adoption of FSW process as it offers many potential benefits for the welding of aluminum. The FSW process is better than other joining processes because it provides improved mechanical properties such as tensile strength and fatigue resistance, improved process robustness, and lack of consumables. It also handles the variations that are inherent in high-volume production. It not only offers operating cost advantages but also exhibits low impact on health and the environment. Thus, the growing adoption of FSW process and use of FSW equipment in the automotive industry is expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Major Five Friction Stir Welding Equipment Market Companies:

Concurrent Technologies Corp.

Concurrent Technologies Corp. operates the business under various segments such as Advanced Engineering Manufacturing, Energy, Resilience and Infrastructure, Readiness Training, and Advanced Information Technology. The company offers FSW equipment design fabrication solutions for welding aluminum.

FOOKE GmbH

FOOKE GmbH offers products through the following business units: Milling Machines and FSW-Machines. The company provides various FSW equipment such as Friction-Stir Welding Machine FOOKE FSW 35, Friction-Stir Welding Machine FOOKE FSW 60, and Friction-Stir Welding Machine FOOKE FSW 150.

Gatwick Technologies Ltd.

Gatwick Technologies Ltd. operates under various business segments, namely Friction Welding Machines, Resistance Welding Machines, Friction Stir Welding Machines, and Others. The company provides various FSW equipment models such as GS4 10,000, CNC 15FSW, and others.

HFW Solutions LLC

HFW Solutions LLC offers products through the following business segments: Aerospace, Architecture and Construction, Hybrid Electric Vehicle, and Others. The company provides various FSW solutions to weld metals that are used in different manufacturing and constructing industries.

Hitachi High-Technologies Corp.

Hitachi High-Technologies Corp. offers products through the following business segments: Science Medical Systems, Electronic Device Systems, Industrial Systems, and Advanced Industrial Products. The company provides FSW equipment, which helps in joining aluminum, magnesium, and copper alloys.

Friction Stir Welding Equipment Market End-user Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2020-2024)

Automotive industry

Aerospace industry

Railway industry

Shipbuilding industry

Others

Friction Stir Welding Equipment Market Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2020-2024)

Fixed FSW equipment

Mobile FSW equipment

Friction Stir Welding Equipment Market Geographic segmentation Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2020-2024)

APAC

Europe

MEA

North America

South America

