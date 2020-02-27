The "ILM Train The Trainer Course" training has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

There is no secret to becoming a successful trainer; it is about equipping yourself with the essential skills to deliver an engaging training session, meeting both the business's and the trainee's needs.

The course provider's consultants have established themselves as experts in the field of training and they will be able to guide you through the training process from start to finish, ensuring that you leave the programme with the relevant skills to achieve tangible results.

This 2-day Train The Trainer course provides the essential skills for people that are new to training, or simply wishing to refresh their skills. It will guide you through the full training cycle:

Identify needs analysis (scoping needs whilst managing stakeholders)

needs analysis (scoping needs whilst managing stakeholders) Design how to truly be the architect of masterful training material that will hook your audience

how to truly be the architect of masterful training material that will hook your audience Delivery covering aspects of anchoring, delivering with humour, clap traps and many, many more

covering aspects of anchoring, delivering with humour, clap traps and many, many more Evaluation how to measure the commercial validity of your training

What Will You Learn?

Identify and analyse training needs

Explain how people learn through multiple types of intelligences

Have a thorough understanding of the training cycle

Design an interactive training course, using a unique segmented approach that can adapt to bite-size, half-day and full day deliveries

Use a range of skills, methods and behaviours to develop learners' knowledge and participation when delivering training with learning consolidation taken into account

Provide effective feedback for you (the trainer) and your delegates

Key Topics Covered:

Module 1 Training in your Business Context

Participants and trainer will take a look at the delegate's training situation, defining what training is and is not, and explore options for learning.

Module 2 Looking at Training in Context

Recognising the role of the training function within an organisation

Identifying training needs analysis

Learning strategies and corporate training planning

Looking at the cycle of training

Module 3 Understanding Learning

Learning the difference between education, training and development

Analysing how people learn with an introduction to multiple intelligences

Explore learning styles... which one (or more) do you favour?

Discovering what part experiential learning plays in training

Module 4 Planning and Preparing a Training Session

Setting training objectives and learning outcomes

Identifying the different training methods

Learning how to structure a successful training session

Designing a session which is interactive and engaging (See, Hear Feel)

Building in learner assessments and review time

Developing an understanding of visual aids and how they enhance training

Module 5 Learning How to be an Effective Trainer

Discovering what personal attributes, skills and knowledge make a good trainer

Discussing the process of effective communication within a group

Using the techniques of active listening and effective questioning to develop you as a trainer

Practising non-verbal communication and the role of body language

Learning how to deal with challenging situations and problem trainees

Understand how to facilitate consolidation

Module 6 Delivering the Training

Learning how to project a confident and motivational approach to your delivery

Using ice breakers and energisers to keep trainees engaged

Managing the session in bite-sized "chunks" to help delivery flow

Establishing how to effectively evaluate the training delivery

Module 7 Practical Training Session

You will deliver a short training session; your peers will then give feedback and help you develop yourself, the material (if required) and retention method.

For more information about this training visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/dycuq7

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200227005760/en/

Contacts:

ResearchAndMarkets.com

Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900