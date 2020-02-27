Anzeige
WKN: 764858 ISIN: BE0003746600 Ticker-Symbol: IJY 
Frankfurt
27.02.20
17:20 Uhr
26,050 Euro
-0,950
-3,52 %
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
BEL Mid
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
27.02.2020 | 18:05
Intervest Offices & Warehouses NV: Intervest is expanding on the existing logistics site in Merchtem

At the beginning of September, tenant ZEB will have twice the surface area for its automated distribution activities at the existing location.

The works at the Preenakker industrial site in Merchtem have been started to expand a built-to-suit project directly adjacent to the current warehouse area of tenant ZEB, multi-brand fashion store. Thanks to the expansion, the existing logistics site of more than 7.000 m² will become a distribution warehouse of over 14.000 m², with a mezzanine of approximately 1.000 m², which will among other things house the company's own photo studio. Intervest's total investment for the expansion amounts to approximately € 6,5 million. After delivery the entire site will be certified BREEAM In-Use 'Very Good'.

Attachment

  • Expansion logistics site Merchtem (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/fb75ebb7-6024-438b-83b6-c5c9e264950a)
