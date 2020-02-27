Anzeige
Donnerstag, 27.02.2020

ACCESSWIRE
27.02.2020 | 18:08
Carl Camden, iPSE-US & Hollie Heikkinen, iWorker Innovation Red Carpet Interview with Matt Bird at 2019 Conv2X Conference, Video Archives Now Available Traders Network Show - Equities News

Video Archives are now available: Carl Camden & Hollie Heikkinen catch up with host Matt Bird on the red carpet at 2019 Converge2Xcelerate in Boston, Massachusetts

BOSTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / February 27, 2020 / Equities News releases Carl Camden, Founder of iPSE-U.S., and Hollie Heikkinen, CEO of iWorker Innovation, Converge2Xcelerate ("Conv2X") conference red carpet interview with Traders Network Show Host Matt Bird video archives, live from Seaport World Trade Center in Boston, MA. The Converge2Xcelerate is an impact event aimed at encouraging healthcare industry innovation through blockchain technology, collaboration and thought-leadership advocacy.

Highlights:

  • iPSE-U.S. is the first not-for-profit to provide access to benefits, advocacy, & education to the independent workforce
  • Independent workers contribute ~$1.56 trillion to US economy
  • Approx. 36%. of US workforce are independent contractors

Watch full video: Red Carpet Interview

Event Details

Event: Converge2Xcelerate Conference (ConvV2X)

Guests: Carl Camden, Founder of iPSE-US & Hollie Heikkinen, CEO of iWorker Innovations

Release Dates: Feb 7, 2020

Location: Seaport World Trade Center (Boston, MA)

Show: Traders Network Show

Host: Matt Bird | Equities News Profile

Network: Equities News | Equities.com

Equities News: Carl Camden & Hollie Heikkinen Video Archive & Transcript

YouTube Archive: Click Here

Converge2Xcelerate: Equities News Portal Page

About Converge2Xcelerate Conference

Converge2Xcelerate (ConV2X) challenges audiences to catalyze and change healthcare using blockchain technology, telehealth, and converging technologies to build consensus for new healthcare solutions and reduce costs for health systems and health consumers. Top world authorities share business cases, pilots, and scaled use, to demonstrate the impact of new and vetted solutions to address challenges in healthcare.

For more information visit: www.conv2x-2019.eventcreate.com

About Traders Network Show

The Traders Network Show (an Equities News original program) is a not-for-profit business news program covering full-length economic development and impact events around the world; World Economic Forum, OECD, EU Parliament, Vatican, U.S. Department of Commerce, United Nations and more.

Hosted by Matt Bird and David Nelson, the Traders Network Show interviews the front-page titans, government officials, CEO's, influencers and power executives making headlines today on how economic development and impact strategy is shaping our emerging growth economies.

For more information visit: www.tradersnetworkshow.com | Facebook | Twitter | LinkedIn

About Equities News | Equities.com

Equities News (www.equities.com) is a digital news agency - a leading producer, aggregator, and provider of full-length video and editorial coverage of economic development, sustainability, and impact events worldwide. Equities provides turn-key hosted and monetized business news solutions for publishers worldwide. Equities News operates five news bureaus: New York, Los Angeles, Vatican City, Baku, and Brussels. The Equities News network reaches more than 40 million households with its original content syndicated across all four major news networks and dozens of financial and business portals, magazines, and newspapers.

For more information visit: Equities.com | Instagram | Facebook | LinkedIn

*Equities News are proud supporters of the UN SDGs and Humanity 2.0

CONTACTS:

Business Inquiries:

Matt Bird
President
Equities News | Equities.com
C: +1 646.401.4499
E: matt@equities.com
Matt Bird's LinkedIn

Communications Contact:

Nicole Liddy
Communication Coordinator
Equities News | Equities.com
C: +1 848.702.4173
E: nicole.liddy@equities.com

SOURCE: Equities News



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/578189/Carl-Camden-iPSE-US-Hollie-Heikkinen-iWorker-Innovation-Red-Carpet-Interview-with-Matt-Bird-at-2019-Conv2X-Conference-Video-Archives-Now-Available-Traders-Network-Show--Equities-News

© 2020 ACCESSWIRE