Ashmore Global Opportunities Ltd - Conversion of Share Class

Ashmore Global Opportunities Limited

("AGOL" or the "Company")

a Guernsey incorporated and registered limited liability closed-ended investment company with a Premium Listing of its US Dollar and Sterling share classes on the Official List.

LEI Number: 549300D6OJOCNPBJ0R33

Conversion of Share Class

27 February 2020

The Company announces that, in accordance with the Articles of Incorporation, the Board of Directors has resolved to convert the entire issued Sterling share class into US Dollar shares (the "Conversion").

A further announcement will be released following the publication of the February 2020 Net Asset Value detailing the conversion ratios and the total number of US Dollar shares in issue following the Conversion.

The Conversion will be effective from 31 March 2020.

