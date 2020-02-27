Atlantis Japan Growth Fund Ltd - Dividend Announcement

ATLANTISJAPAN GROWTH FUND LIMITED

("AJGF" or the "Company")

(A closed-ended investment company incorporated in Guernsey with registration number 30709)

LEI 54930041W0LDG00PGL69

Dividend Announcement

27 February 2020

The Company announces that the Directors of Atlantis Japan Growth Fund Limited have declared that an interim dividend will be payable in respect of the financial quarter ended 31 January 2020 as follows:

Ex Dividend date: 05/03/2020 Record date: 06/03/2020 Payment date: 31/03/2020 Dividend per share: 2.37 pence (Sterling)

Enquiries:

Corporate Broker

Robert Peel

Cantor Fitzgerald Europe

Email: robert.peel@cantor.com

Tel: +44 (0) 20 7894 7719