In accordance with the authorization given by the ordinary shareholders' general meeting on May 29, 2019 to trade on its shares and pursuant to applicable law on share repurchase, TOTAL S.A. (Paris:FP) (LSE:TTA) (NYSE:TOT) (LEI: 529900S21EQ1BO4ESM68) declares the following purchases of its own shares (FR0000120271) from February 20, 2020 to February 26, 2020:

Transaction date Total daily

volume (number

of shares) Daily weighted

average purchase

price of the shares

(EUR/share) Amount of

transactions

(EUR) Market

(MIC

Code) 20.02.2020 313,507 45.038 14,119,601 XPAR 20.02.2020 CHIX 20.02.2020 TRQX 20.02.2020 BATE 21.02.2020 593,335 44.220 26,237,328 XPAR 21.02.2020 CHIX 21.02.2020 TRQX 21.02.2020 BATE 24.02.2020 889,452 42.712 37,990,718 XPAR 24.02.2020 97,075 42.337 4,109,872 CHIX 24.02.2020 22,946 42.446 973,971 TRQX 24.02.2020 38,538 42.437 1,635,421 BATE 25.02.2020 746,634 41.520 30,999,928 XPAR 25.02.2020 CHIX 25.02.2020 TRQX 25.02.2020 BATE 26.02.2020 478,754 40.921 19,591,051 XPAR 26.02.2020 CHIX 26.02.2020 TRQX 26.02.2020 BATE Total 3,180,241 42.656 135,657,890

Transaction details

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) a full breakdown of the individual trades are disclosed on the Total website: https://www.total.com/en/investors/shares-and-dividends/Total-shares/Company-share-transactions

