Regulatory News:
In accordance with the authorization given by the ordinary shareholders' general meeting on May 29, 2019 to trade on its shares and pursuant to applicable law on share repurchase, TOTAL S.A. (Paris:FP) (LSE:TTA) (NYSE:TOT) (LEI: 529900S21EQ1BO4ESM68) declares the following purchases of its own shares (FR0000120271) from February 20, 2020 to February 26, 2020:
Transaction date
Total daily
Daily weighted
Amount of
Market
20.02.2020
313,507
45.038
14,119,601
XPAR
20.02.2020
CHIX
20.02.2020
TRQX
20.02.2020
BATE
21.02.2020
593,335
44.220
26,237,328
XPAR
21.02.2020
CHIX
21.02.2020
TRQX
21.02.2020
BATE
24.02.2020
889,452
42.712
37,990,718
XPAR
24.02.2020
97,075
42.337
4,109,872
CHIX
24.02.2020
22,946
42.446
973,971
TRQX
24.02.2020
38,538
42.437
1,635,421
BATE
25.02.2020
746,634
41.520
30,999,928
XPAR
25.02.2020
CHIX
25.02.2020
TRQX
25.02.2020
BATE
26.02.2020
478,754
40.921
19,591,051
XPAR
26.02.2020
CHIX
26.02.2020
TRQX
26.02.2020
BATE
Total
3,180,241
42.656
135,657,890
Transaction details
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) a full breakdown of the individual trades are disclosed on the Total website: https://www.total.com/en/investors/shares-and-dividends/Total-shares/Company-share-transactions
About Total
Total is a major energy player, which produces and markets fuels, natural gas and low-carbon electricity. Our 100,000 employees are committed to better energy that is safer, more affordable, cleaner and accessible to as many people as possible. Active in more than 130 countries, our ambition is to become the responsible energy major.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200227005795/en/
Contacts:
Total
Media Relations: +33 1 47 44 46 99 l presse@total.com l @TotalPress
Investor Relations: +44 (0)207 719 7962 l ir@total.com