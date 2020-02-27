The animal growth enhancers market is poised to grow by USD 4.05 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of over 6% during the forecast period. Request free sample pages

The market is driven by the rising demand for poultry products. In addition, the R&D efforts towards discovering natural growth promoters are anticipated to boost the growth of the animal growth enhancers market.

The increasing consumption of meat is driving the demand for animal growth enhancers. The growing need for a healthy lifestyle has led to a shift in consumer preferences from red meat to white meat, which is increasing the demand for poultry meat. The consumption of poultry meat is expected to increase significantly in developing countries, as the consumers are keen on maintaining protein-rich diets. This, in turn, will drive the market for animal growth enhancers.

Major Five Animal Growth Enhancers Companies:

Archer Daniels Midland Co.

Archer Daniels Midland Co. has business operations under various segments, such as origination, oilseeds, carbohydrate solutions, and nutrition. The company offers a wide range of feed additives to improve animal health. The product offerings range from amino acids and feed enzymes to high-quality macro feed ingredients, supplements, premixes, custom ingredient blends and specialty feed ingredients to aid in optimizing animal health and nutrition.

BASF SE

BASF SE operates its business through various segments, such as chemicals, performance products, functional materials solutions, and agricultural solutions. The company offers a wide range of innovative feed additives for livestock, aquaculture, and companion animals. The products group includes enzymes, glycinates, carotenoids, organic acids, vitamins, clay products, and conjugated linoleic acid.

Bayer AG

Bayer AG has business operations under various segments, such as pharmaceuticals, consumer health, crop science, animal health, and corporate functions business services. The company's key offering includes Baytril, which is an antibiotic to treat bacterial infection in animals. It is the most important quinolone used for treating bacterial infections in animals worldwide.

C.H. Boehringer Sohn AG Co. KG

C.H. Boehringer Sohn AG Co. KG operates its business through three segments, namely human pharmaceuticals, animal health, and biopharmaceuticals. The company offers animal growth enhancers, and advanced, preventive animal healthcare products for swine, which includes Enterisol Ileitis, Ingelvac Provenza, Ingelvac MycoFLEX, and others.

Cargill Inc.

Cargill Inc. has business operations under four segments, such as animal nutrition protein, food ingredients applications, origination processing, and industrial financial services. The company offers animal growth enhancers such as Notox, Valido, Intella, Cinergy, Proviox, and Enzae.

Animal Growth Enhancers Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2020-2024)

Antibiotics

Prebiotics and probiotics

Feed enzymes

Others

Animal Growth Enhancers Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2020-2024)

North America

APAC

Europe

South America

MEA

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

