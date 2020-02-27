Pacific Drilling S.A. (NYSE: PACD) will issue a press release announcing its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2019 on Wednesday, March 11, 2020 following market close. The earnings announcement press release will be available on the Company's website at www.pacificdrilling.com.

Pacific Drilling CEO Bernie Wolford will hold a conference call to discuss the fourth-quarter and full-year results on Thursday, March 12, 2020, beginning at 10 a.m. US Central Time.

To access the conference call, participants should contact the Conference Call Operator at +1 866-253-3270 within North America or +1 646-843-4609 outside of North America approximately 10 minutes prior to the scheduled start time and provide access code 2196217#. Participants are invited to register for the call in advance by visiting http://bit.ly/RegisterQ42019Call.

A replay of the call will be available the following day on the company's website or by dialing +1 866-595-5357 and providing access code 2196217#.

About Pacific Drilling

With its best-in-class drillships and highly experienced team, Pacific Drilling is committed to exceeding our customers' expectations by delivering the safest, most efficient and reliable deepwater drilling services in the industry. Pacific Drilling's fleet of seven drillships represents one of the youngest and most technologically advanced fleets in the world. Pacific Drilling has its principal offices in Luxembourg and Houston. For more information about Pacific Drilling, including our current Fleet Status, please visit our website at www.pacificdrilling.com.

