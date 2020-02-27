Adevinta ASA (ADE) - Adevinta refinances its bank facility to €600 million multicurrency Term Loan & Revolving Credit Facilities

Oslo, 27 February 2020: Adevinta ASA announces the refinancing of its existing €300 million bank facility with €600 million multi-currency Term Loan and Revolving Credit Facilities, which took effect on 25 February 2020. The Facilities include an accordion increase option, which provides flexibility for the parties to agree an increased size by an additional €120 million during the term of the Facilities.The Revolving Credit Facility has a tenor of five years with two one-year extension options, whilst the Term Loan component has a tenor of three years.

DNB Markets, a part of DNB Bank ASA, and Danske Bank A/S acted as Co-ordinators, Mandated Lead Arrangers and Bookrunners on the transaction. In addition, BNP Paribas SA Norway Branch and Swedbank AB (publ) joined as Mandated Lead Arrangers and Bookrunners, whilst J.P. Morgan Securities plc and ING Bank N.V. participated in the transaction as Lead Arrangers.

"We are pleased to announce the successful refinancing of our bank facility, practically doubling the liquidity buffer available to us at all times. The new facilities move us towards a funding structure that better supports Adevinta's strategic intent. The revised banking group brings a wealth of expertise in the complete range of banking products, a global coverage and high expertise in capital markets executions," says Uvashni Raman, CFO of Adevinta.

Adevinta Group



Mélodie Laroche

Corporate Communications

T: +33

Marie de Scorbiac

IR Communications

marie.de-scoribac@adevinta.com

About Adevinta Adevinta is a global online classifieds company with generalist, real estate, cars, jobs and other internet marketplaces in 16 countries, connecting buyers seeking goods or services with a large base of sellers. Its portfolio spans 36 digital products and websites, attracting 1.5 billion average monthly visits. Leading brands include top-ranked leboncoin in France, InfoJobs and Milanuncios in Spain, and 50% of fast-growing OLX in Brazil.

