Talented in-house lawyers with drive are in high demand. In a candidate-driven market, it is increasingly difficult to nurture in-house talent and create an employee experience that ensures loyalty and commitment to the organisation.
This masterclass covers identifying skills gaps and attracting and retaining talent.
Course Time: 08:45-16:45
Agenda
- 08:45 Registrations and coffee
- 09:00 Introductions
- 09:15 Part 1, Your people strategy
- 10:45 Coffee Break
- 11:00 Part 2, Developing a competency framework and succession planning
- 12:30 Lunch break
- 13:15 Part 3, Talent meaning and measurement
- 14:45 Coffee Break
- 15:00 Part 4, Attracting and recruiting talent
- 16:30 Final thoughts and summing-up
- 16:45 Finish
