Talented in-house lawyers with drive are in high demand. In a candidate-driven market, it is increasingly difficult to nurture in-house talent and create an employee experience that ensures loyalty and commitment to the organisation.

This masterclass covers identifying skills gaps and attracting and retaining talent.

Course Time: 08:45-16:45

Agenda

08:45 Registrations and coffee

09:00 Introductions

09:15 Part 1, Your people strategy

10:45 Coffee Break

11:00 Part 2, Developing a competency framework and succession planning

12:30 Lunch break

13:15 Part 3, Talent meaning and measurement

14:45 Coffee Break

15:00 Part 4, Attracting and recruiting talent

16:30 Final thoughts and summing-up

16:45 Finish

