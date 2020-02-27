Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 27.02.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 620 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0LE05 ISIN: FR0010386334 Ticker-Symbol: KO2 
Tradegate
27.02.20
15:06 Uhr
42,900 Euro
+0,400
+0,94 %
Branche
Gesundheitswesen
Aktienmarkt
CAC Mid 60
1-Jahres-Chart
KORIAN SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
KORIAN SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
42,820
42,920
21:12
42,760
42,960
21:12
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
KORIAN
KORIAN SA Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
KORIAN SA42,900+0,94 %