Web Presence: Harbortouch's Guide to Food Truck Marketing

ALLENTOWN, PA / ACCESSWIRE / February 27, 2020 / Food trucks can be a great complement to brick-and-mortar restaurants or as a standalone business. But whether you're selling ice cream and waffles or authentic cajun cuisine, you need a solid marketing plan to get your business rolling.

Harbortouch, the United States' number one point-of-sale (POS) systems provider, has worked with food industry professionals, including food truck owners, for over 20 years. Their team offers a few tips for a great marketing strategy.

3 Tips for Food Truck Marketing

Build Your Brand

Having a distinct brand is key. You want customers to be able to recognize your logo and colors wherever they see your truck or find your ads. Consider how you want customers to perceive you; this will help attract your target audience. If you're selling traditional French boulangerie goods, for instance, you might want something more formal, whereas an ice cream truck may call for something playful.

Choose a visual identity, which consists of a package of fonts, colors, logo, and graphics, which will be consistent throughout your marketing materials. Not only will this help your brand be recognizable; but it also makes your business look more professional. When creating your visual identity, make sure everything from social media posts to your truck itself is visually appealing.

Get Social

Social media is one of the most effective marketing tools any business can leverage. As a food truck owner, this tool can be particularly helpful since your location may change frequently. By using social media, you can alert your audience as to where you'll be next, whether it's the fairgrounds or downtown.

Harbortouch's marketing specialists recommend having accounts on multiple platforms, including Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Post regularly and strategically, and incorporate video and images in almost every post, as these tend to garner more engagement than plain text.

Also, don't forget to share user-generated content from your patrons using a unique hashtag or tagging your business in their post. Great content created by your loyal customers helps give your business credibility and authority.

Establish a Great Website

Social media platforms are great, but that doesn't mean they take the place of a website. A website is your food truck's digital storefront, Harbortouch explains. Here, you can share your brand's story in an About Us section, display menu items, and advertise catering or other special offerings. Make sure you include your contact information and locations you'll be in the foreseeable future.

It's also a good idea to include a blog. While it may seem like a lot of work, writing at least one blog post with search engine optimized (SEO) content weekly can greatly increase your site's search rankings, thus boosting your business' visibility.

