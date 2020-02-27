Celcuity Inc. Schedules Release of Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2019 Financial Results and Conference Call

MINNEAPOLIS, MN / ACCESSWIRE / February 27, 2020 / Celcuity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELC), a functional cellular analysis company that is developing companion diagnostic tests designed to expand the eligible patient populations for targeted therapies, announced that it will release its financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year 2019 after the stock market close on Thursday, March 12, 2020. Management will host a teleconference the same day at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time (ET) to discuss the results.

Conference Call Details

Participants should dial 1-877-876-9173 referencing confirmation code "Celcuity." Participants are asked to dial in 5 to 10 minutes prior to the start of the call and inform the operator you would like to join the "Celcuity Conference Call."

About Celcuity

We are a functional cellular analysis company that is developing companion diagnostic tests designed to expand the eligible patient populations for targeted therapies by discovering new cancer sub-types molecular-based approaches cannot detect. Our proprietary CELsignia diagnostic platform (previously known as "CELx") is currently the only commercially ready technology that we are aware of that uses a patient's living tumor cells to identify the cellular activity that may be driving a patient's cancer. Celcuity is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN. Further information about Celcuity can be found at www.celcuity.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that constitute "forward-looking statements," including the anticipated benefits to the clinical outcomes of cancer patients. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous conditions, many of which are beyond the control of Celcuity, which include, but are not limited to, those set forth in the Risk Factors section of Celcuity's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. Celcuity undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release, except as required by law.

Contacts:

Celcuity Inc.

Brian Sullivan, bsullivan@celcuity.com

Vicky Hahne, vhahne@celcuity.com

SOURCE: Celcuity Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/578264/Celcuity-Inc-Schedules-Release-of-Fourth-Quarter-and-Fiscal-Year-2019-Financial-Results-and-Conference-Call