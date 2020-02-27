Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - February 27, 2020) - Relay Medical Corp. (CSE: RELA) (OTCQB: RYMDF) (FSE: EIY2) ("Relay" or the "Company"), a developer of MedTech innovation, is pleased to announce the filing of a provisional patent entitled Precision Optical Chambers Device, System, and Method of Manufacturing Same, for its HemoPalm-CX Point-of-Care Testing (POCT) CO-Oximetry device.

The patent's main claims cover the single-use blood sample cuvette designed to be used with the HemoPalm-CX. The patent describes a precise and inexpensive method for producing an optical cavity for the purpose of making accurate spectrophotometric measurements on samples of human whole blood. The design solves the problem of manufacturing consistent optical chambers with very short path length, within an inexpensive disposable diagnostic cartridge and/or cuvette. The cartridge is designed for manufacturing at high volume, as well as for ease-of-use in point-of-care testing environments. The design features direct coupling to common sample syringes and a tube insert to ensure representative sampling.







Fig 1 HemoPalm-CX single-use blood sample cuvettes

To view an enhanced version of Fig 1, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/952/52908_5bc4ab42a4e538bf_001full.jpg







Fig 2 HemoPalm-CX single-use cuvette and syringe

To view an enhanced version of Fig 2, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/952/52908_5bc4ab42a4e538bf_002full.jpg

Relay's HemoPalm-CX portable POCT CO-oximeter complements bedside and near-patient blood gas analyzers that do not have CO-OX capabilities. CO-oximetry measurements are crucial in critical care settings such as the Intensive Care Unit, Cardiac Care Unit, Neonatal Intensive Care Unit, Emergency Department and Emergency Medical Services. In addition to providing hemoglobin fractions that are critical to a full understanding of a patient's oxygenation status, the accurate total hemoglobin (and calculated hematocrit) can facilitate transfusion decisions, particularly where POCT blood gas instruments only provide unreliable conductimetric hematocrit measurements.

Mass healthcare events, such as the recent coronavirus outbreak, demonstrate the need for new solutions to combat and contain diseases in the world. Point of care-testing platforms, such as HemoPalm, offer critical data immediately to health care workers to help determine the appropriate treatment and care in hospitals and rural clinics.

China offers a large rapidly advancing market, an aging population, a developing health care system and an ability to quickly adopt new healthcare technologies. Relay Medical plans to continue actively exploring opportunities in China for joint-development of medical devices tailored to the Chinese healthcare market. In order to support development activities in China, Relay Medical has released a HemoPalm website in Mandarin (https://www.hemopalm.com/mandarin). To view the content in English, please visit the Relay Medical Website at www.relaymedical.com/hemopalm-corp.

In early January, Relay Medical announced that Patent No. 201580025752.6, Joint Spectroscopic and Biosensor System for Point-of-Care Testing, was granted in China.

VIDEO: HemoPalm Proof of Principle Prototype Demonstration

https://youtu.be/TFxwuP8NkLA

