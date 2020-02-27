Procter Gamble (NYSE:PG) recently recognized six brand building external partners with Agency Excellence Awards for exceptional work and partnership over the past year. P&G highlighted those agencies that scored the highest globally within their industries in both quantitative and qualitative measures, as evaluated by their P&G partners. Each delivered sustained creative and operational excellence for their respective areas, helping P&G more effectively connect with consumers to help drive business across the many aspects of brand building.

2019 honorees and their respective P&G clients include:

PG One (Publicis Groupe): Global Home Care Surface Care

PG One (Publicis Groupe): UK Media

Carat: US Hair Care

Quigley-Simpson: US DRTV Media

Chase Design Group: Surface Care

Nicosia Creative Expresso: Olay

"These agencies are helping P&G drive superior communication with our consumers," commented Marc Pritchard, P&G's Chief Brand Officer. "We are constructively disrupting in all areas of our business, and these partners are leading the way to innovate in advertising and media as we reinvent brand building at P&G."

P&G traditionally recognizes its top-performing business partners every other year at the biannual External Business Partner Summit, but made an exception to acknowledge the exceptional agency work this past year.

About Procter Gamble

P&G serves consumers around the world with one of the strongest portfolios of trusted, quality, leadership brands, including Always, Ambi Pur, Ariel, Bounty, Charmin, Crest, Dawn, Downy, Fairy, Febreze, Gain, Gillette, Head Shoulders, Lenor, Olay, Oral-B, Pampers, Pantene, SK-II, Tide, Vicks, and Whisper. The P&G community includes operations in approximately 70 countries worldwide. Please visit https://www.pg.com/ for the latest news and information about P&G and its brands.

