Sphinx Resources Ltd.: Sphinx's Results Support the Extension of the Shea Copper-Gold Zone and its Correlation with Geophysical and Geochemical Anomalies in Metavolcanic Rocks on the Calumet-Nord Property, MRC Pontiac, Quebec

MONTREAL, QC / ACCESSWIRE / February 27, 2020 / Sphinx Resources Ltd ("Sphinx") (TSXV:SFX) is pleased to announce channel sampling results from the stripped outcrop on the Shea zone (see press release dated October 16, 2019) and the results of soil geochemistry and induced polarization surveys conducted on the Calumet-Nord property. The Calumet-Nord property is located on Ile-du-Grand-Calumet, in the Pontiac regional county municipality, southwestern Québec (Fig. 1).
Following the press release dated October 16, 2019, Sphinx carried out systematic channel sampling on the Shea stripped outcrop. Samples were collected at systematic one-metre intervals along each channel (Fig. 2). Collected samples were analyzed by Laboratoire Expert Inc. from Rouyn-Noranda (Table 1). Channel sampling results support that the copper-gold zone is 8 to 10 metres wide and can be traced across the entire 95-metre length of the exposed outcrop. This early epigenetic volcanogenic mineralization is disseminated in a "dalmatianite", i.e. a sillimanite-muscovite-potassic feldspar-garnet-biotite schist.
To establish the extent of the polymetallic gold-bearing volcanogenic system on the Calumet-Nord property, Sphinx had 75.9 kilometres of induced polarization surveys done from October to December 2019 (Tshimbalanga, 2020). This geophysical survey revealed a large number of anomalies, particularly under the Shea stripping and along its extensions. These anomalous axes have never been drill-tested; the same can be said of geophysical anomalies detected near polymetallic mineralization in the vicinity of the Lasalle and Cordierite deposits (Fig. 1). In 2019, Sphinx also collected 6,564 soil samples on the Calumet-Nord property. A handheld Niton XRF analyzer was used to detect the geochemical signature of polymetallic mineralization in soils. A
sharply defined copper-gold signature was observed in soils and coincides with induced polarization anomalies in the vicinity of the Shea stripping. This high-priority corridor for an upcoming drilling campaign was traced over a distance of two kilometres toward the former New Calumet mine which produced, from 1944 to 1968, 3.8 million tonnes of mineralized material grading 5.8% zinc, 1.6% lead, 0.3% copper, 65 g/t silver and 0.4 g/t gold. Significant gold-bearing zones (see Fig. 4 in the press release dated October 17, 2019) were left behind in the mine, as the latter ceased operations while the price of gold was still fixed at US$35/ounce.
Following these very positive results, Sphinx is considering a drilling campaign to test the numerous polymetallic volcanogenic targets identified on Calumet-Nord. A significant proportion of the drilling targets are located on lands not subject to agricultural zoning and are thus ready to be drill-tested. For targets located on agricultural lands, prior authorization from the Commission de Protection du Territoire Agricole du Québec (CPTAQ) must be obtained before a drilling campaign can be undertaken.
References:
- Gauthier, M., 2020. Rapport des travaux effectués d'octobre 2018 à octobre 2019 sur la propriété Calumet-Nord de Ressources Tranchemontagne Inc.. Report submitted by Sphinx Resources Ltd to the Ministère de l'Énergie et des Ressources naturelles du Québec, 241 pages.
- Tshimbalanga, S.T., 2020. Levé de polarisation provoquée, projet Calumet-Nord, Ile du Grand-Calumet, MRC Pontiac. Report submitted to Sphinx Resources Ltd by Geosig Inc., 24 pages.
Analytical Protocol
The gold geochemical analysis were performed by pyroanalysis on 30g weighted sample and an atomic absorption finish. The base metal geochemical analysis were performed by atomic absorption after total dissolution in 3 acids, on 0.5g weighted sample. The samples were analysed by Lab Expert Inc. laboratory from Rouyn-Noranda.
Appointment to the Advisory Committee
The members of the Board of Directors are pleased to announce the appointment of Pierre-André Viens to the Advisory Committee. Mr. Viens is Director and Vice-President, Finance of CMAC-Thyssen Global Holding Inc., where he is in charge of financing and corporate development. Previously, Mr. Viens worked for Xstrata Nickel at the Koniambo nickel mine and at the Raglan mine as Project Manager, Operational Performance and Corporate Development Engineer respectively. From 2005 to 2007, Mr. Viens was Investment Manager for Desjardins Capital de Risque. From 2003 to 2005, he served as an Investment Analyst for Innovatech Régions Ressources.
Mr. Viens holds an MBA, a master's degree in mineral economics (mining engineering department), a bachelor's degree in business administration (Finance) and a bachelor's degree in mining engineering, all from Université Laval. Mr. Viens is a member of the Ordre des ingénieurs du Québec and is holds the CFA designation.
Qualified Person
This press release was prepared by Michel Gauthier, Ph.D., FSEG, P.Geo., Qualified Person of the Corporation under National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects. Mr. Gauthier is also a director of the Corporation.
About Sphinx
Sphinx is a mineral exploration company that focuses its activities in southwestern Quebec in search of deposits of precious metals (gold, silver, palladium and platinum) and base metals (copper, zinc and lead). Sphinx is particularly active in the MRC Pontiac where its President resides. It has a strong local shareholding that contributes towards social acceptability.
For further information, please consult Sphinx's website or contact:
Jeremie Ryan
President and Chief Executive Officer
819 664 2632
info@sphinxresources.ca
www.sphinxresources.ca
TABLE 1:
Sample #
Au
Ag
Cu
Ni
Pb
Zn
UTM East
UTM North
F30551
-5
-0.2
468.5
9
11
100
368460.57
5064847.38
F30552
-5
-0.2
240
10
11
110
368460.58
5064846.58
F30553
-5
-0.2
436
10
11
94
368460.53
5064845.91
F30554
6
0.3
615
11
11
76
368460.54
5064845.18
F30555
-5
0.3
779
10
13
94
368460.49
5064844.17
F30556
52
2.6
6300
9
12
116
368460.4
5064843.17
F30557
24
1.1
2005
12
17
126
368460.36
5064842.23
F30558
-5
0.5
1446
9
13
91
368460.28
5064841.33
F30559
11
0.8
1496
10
11
70
368460.26
5064840.34
F30560
-5
0.6
1087
7
11
51
368460.12
5064839.34
F30561
-5
0.4
1083
8
10
52
368460.04
5064838.37
F30562
-5
-0.2
122
8
13
220
368459.91
5064837.51
F30563
-5
0.4
807
9
11
91.5
368463.31
5064845.69
F30564
41
1.7
4320
15
13
147
368463.25
5064844.81
F30565
19
0.8
2690
10
12
78
368463.29
5064843.84
F30566
10
0.7
1447
11
11
61
368463.31
5064842.83
F30567
57
1
1923
10
12
57
368463.35
5064841.83
F30568
60
2.5
7340
9
12
62
368463.51
5064840.94
F30569
5
0.4
1032
8
9
50
368463.71
5064839.98
F30570
20
1
1880
8
11
78
368463.69
5064839.07
F30571
-5
0.3
453
9
10
88
368467.68
5064848.42
F30572
21
0.5
1312
9
10
68
368467.64
5064847.5
F30573
19
0.3
320
11
11
103
368467.45
5064846.58
F30574
9
0.9
1409
9
13
162
368467.27
5064845.6
F30575
104.5
1.85
7155
10
15
123
368467.06
5064844.78
F30576
16
0.6
1447
11
13
309
368466.53
5064844.04
TABLE 1 (CONTINUED):
Sample #
Au
Ag
Cu
Ni
Pb
Zn
UTM East
UTM North
F30577
16
0.9
1691
13
17
162
368466.42
5064843
F30578
15
1.1
1901
11
14
112
368466.4
5064842.1
F30579
20
1
2670
10
13
88
368466.35
5064841.1
F30580
60
1.7
2620
8
10
65
368466.32
5064840
F30581
45
1
2740
8
11
93
368466.22
5064839.06
F30582
31
0.9
2660
9
10
80
368466.13
5064838.12
F30583
11
0.5
1155
11
12
88
368469.93
5064848
F30584
-5
0.4
829
9
12
72
368469.86
5064846.98
F30585
494
7.6
22900
13
18
211
368469.78
5064846.11
F30586
49
1.2
2240
7
11
88
368469.61
5064845.17
F30587
8
0.65
1479
9
14.5
128.5
368469.44
5064844.19
F30588
195
3.2
7295
9.5
13
76
368469.28
5064843.27
F30589
26
1.9
4950
10
12
65
368469.18
5064842.31
F30590
-5
0.2
209
11
12
107
368469.07
5064841.31
F30591
-5
-0.2
151
9
13
168
368468.91
5064840.28
F30592
-5
-0.2
86
9
10
114
368468.85
5064839.42
F30593
-5
0.3
119
10
12
118
368468.78
5064838.74
F30594
28
0.7
1930
9
11
85
368473.99
5064850.23
F30595
-5
-0.2
301
12
12
90
368474.02
5064849.33
F30596
5
0.4
1070
11
13
90
368473.98
5064848.45
F30597
16
1
3110
10
14
213
368473.83
5064847.61
F30598
14
1
3130
10
17
303
368473.66
5064846.76
F30599
-5
0.4
760
10
20
234
368473.48
5064845.99
F30600
13
0.8
1551.5
8.5
12.5
123.5
368473.35
5064845.04
F30601
48
1.7
7270
11
11
36
368473.31
5064844.16
F30602
216
2.4
5330
9
13
69
368473.22
5064843.24
TABLE 1 (CONTINUED):
Sample #
Au
Ag
Cu
Ni
Pb
Zn
UTM East
UTM North
F30603
60
3.5
8500
9
13
65
368473.12
5064842.41
F30604
73
1.9
6180
15
20
309
368479.86
5064847.88
F30605
15
0.3
588
10
14
355
368479.74
5064846.96
F30606
14
0.5
1032
10
13
74
368479.56
5064845.98
F30607
16
0.6
1103
9
11
58
368479.41
5064845.02
F30608
31
2.1
5090
9
13
63
368479.3
5064843.95
F30609
12
1
1911
9
13
63
368479.15
5064842.95
F30610
-5
0.4
822
9
11
67
368479.01
5064842.01
F30611
-5
-0.2
237
9
12
100
368478.84
5064841.01
F30612
5
0.35
248.5
8
11
110.5
368478.73
5064840.02
F30613
-5
0.2
111
11
11
112
368478.6
5064839.08
F30614
6
0.2
131
9
17
157
368478.61
5064837.97
F30615
21
0.7
1657
12
14
143
368482.49
5064848.5
F30616
12
1.2
1982
9
13
85
368482.39
5064847.73
F30617
-5
0.3
451
10
11
67
368482.32
5064846.74
F30618
-5
0.3
891
10
11
60
368482.28
5064845.76
F30619
27
1.5
4970
10
12
53
368482.1
5064844.65
F30620
32
1.7
3990
10
13
83
368488.41
5064848.71
F30621
6
0.2
622
9
10
64
368488.45
5064847.83
F30622
10
-0.2
170
9
10
66
368488.46
5064846.88
F30623
7
0.2
325
9
10
70
368488.41
5064845.79
F30624
7.5
0.3
917.5
8
10.5
62.5
368488.39
5064844.85
F30625
49
1.95
6120
11
13
58.5
368481.92
5064843.52
F30626
10
1
1924
9
12
59
368481.72
5064842.56
F30627
-5
0.6
1566
9
12
122
368488.39
5064843.92
F30628
36
1.8
4430
8
13
55
368488.47
5064843.25
TABLE 1 (CONTINUED):
Sample #
Au
Ag
Cu
Ni
Pb
Zn
UTM East
UTM North
F30629
68
1.7
5760
10
11
86
368490.87
5064850.09
F30630
45
1.5
3560
11
12
113
368491.04
5064849.05
F30631
-5
0.5
1131
10
13
154
368491.26
5064848.1
F30632
-5
-0.2
211
10
12
84
368491.37
5064847.22
F30633
-5
-0.2
194
11
13
87
368491.61
5064846.25
F30634
-5
-0.2
624
11
11
64
368491.83
5064845.25
F30635
-5
0.4
968
11
10
58
368492.07
5064844.39
F30636
11
1.2
3160
11
13
63
368492.25
5064843.5
F30637
46.5
1.3
2690
9.5
10
44
368492.4
5064841.48
F30638
14
0.8
1924
12
15
66
368492.34
5064842.51
F30639
-5
0.3
749
11
11
88
368481.3
5064841.5
F30640
-5
-0.2
158
10
13
124
368481.24
5064840.56
F30641
-5
-0.2
108
11
17
192
368481.24
5064839.66
F30642
-5
-0.2
480
10
10
69
368494.07
5064852
F30643
-5
-0.2
414
11
11
74
368494.24
5064851.03
F30644
7
0.6
1467
10
10
59
368494.4
5064850.08
F30645
26
1.5
3840
11
13
54
368494.48
5064849.11
F30646
24
1.3
2790
11
12
86
368494.7
5064848.18
F30647
-5
-0.2
221
11
11
75
368494.92
5064847.21
F30648
-5
0.2
460
11
12
70
368495.06
5064846.37
F30649
-5
-0.2
194
10.5
12
88.5
368495.16
5064845.31
F30650
-5
-0.2
307
10
11
74
368495.27
5064844.61
F30651
18
1.3
2530
12
12
50
368495.67
5064842.97
F30652
25
0.6
1250
10
12
234
368496.08
5064841.95
F30653
53
2.3
8690
13
16
154
368496.36
5064841.08
F30654
22
-0.2
584
9
9
58
368498.05
5064852.31
TABLE 1 (CONTINUED):
Sample #
Au
Ag
Cu
Ni
Pb
Zn
UTM East
UTM North
F30655
11
0.2
1024
11
10
70
368498.06
5064851.41
F30656
11
0.3
1619
9
10
62
368498.08
5064850.38
F30657
-5
0.3
755
11
10
52
368498.15
5064849.37
F30658
46
2.1
5160
10
13
86
368498.22
5064848.31
F30659
-5
0.4
557
11
15
198
368498.23
5064847.35
F30660
5
0.3
653
10
12
77
368498.34
5064846.33
F30661
-5
0.35
901
10
10.5
67.5
368498.77
5064845.35
F30665
-5
0.3
1312
9
12
104
368508.5
5064843.84
F30666
28
1.8
4100
9
11
85
368508.2
5064842.6
F30667
25
1.2
2840
9
17
184
368511.42
5064843.93
F30668
64
1.5
3150
8
16
65
368511.33
5064843
F30669
-5
0.4
726
7
12
35
368511.16
5064841.99
F30670
-5
-0.2
527
10
30
322
368514.56
5064845.41
F30671
644
2
5730
8
20
160
368514.5
5064844.5
F30672
26
1.4
2880
10
13
74
368514.33
5064843.46
F30673
14
-0.2
709
8
8
54
368519.1
5064848.01
F30674
40.5
1.35
5010
11
10.5
96.5
368518.78
5064847.07
F30675
47
1.3
3230
9
13
85
368518.39
5064845.99
F30676
12
0.5
1095
7
11
53
368518.17
5064844.99
F30677
22
0.8
1546
8
17
213
368517.94
5064844.02
F30678
108
2.6
5900
11
14
278
368517.76
5064843.16
F30679
190
2.8
9070
8
11
60
368517.57
5064842.13
F30680
44
1.8
6290
9
8
50
368517.2
5064841.25
F30681
-5
0.2
890
8
7
41
368517.05
5064840.3
F30682
45
1.8
6160
11
11
68
368516.99
5064839.29
F30683
-5
-0.2
597
9
11
76
368516.9
5064838.04
TABLE 1 (CONTINUED):
Sample #
Au
Ag
Cu
Ni
Pb
Zn
UTM East
UTM North
F30684
85
1.2
4210
13
17
127
368522.3
5064848.95
F30685
7
0.6
1079
8
9
49
368522.38
5064848.12
F30686
-5
0.7
1794
12
15.5
93.5
368522.46
5064847.12
F30687
-5
0.8
1492
9
32
427
368522.48
5064846.14
F30688
-5
0.4
763
9
32
572
368522.45
5064845.34
F30689
-5
0.4
1397
9
14
48
368522.46
5064844.74
F30690
162
2.3
7010
11
17
69
368522.35
5064844.04
F30691
27
1.6
3700
8
14
61
368522.24
5064843.18
F30692
-5
0.6
1257
7
12
116
368522.21
5064842.18
F30693
-5
0.2
814
8
12
68
368522.26
5064841.43
F30694
-5
-0.2
197
10
11
66
368522.17
5064840.74
F30695
-5
-0.2
713
10
15
134
368522.08
5064839.78
F30696
6
0.6
1450
10
17
122
368525.67
5064847.03
F30697
86
0.4
1199
12
17
126
368525.61
5064846.04
F30698
21
0.5
1494
10
18
108.5
368525.59
5064845.06
F30699
43
2.15
6425
15.5
21
299
368525.51
5064844.09
F30700
178
2.6
5840
12
10
148
368525.36
5064843.12
F30701
82
2.5
3610
11
9
96
368525.3
5064842.16
F30702
5
0.9
1789
10
9
200
368525.36
5064841.1
F30703
-5
0.8
1598
11
12
116
368525.47
5064840.09
F30704
41
2.3
6400
14
13
130
368528.15
5064848.41
F30705
17
2.2
4170
11
12
113
368527.88
5064847.49
F30706
14
0.3
448
9
5
57
368527.66
5064846.55
F30707
-5
0.2
268
7
7
31
368527.56
5064845.51
F30708
-5
0.4
548
13
10
73
368527.52
5064844.58
F30709
14
1.2
4160
12
15
83
368527.49
5064843.67
TABLE 1 (CONTINUED):
Sample #
Au
Ag
Cu
Ni
Pb
Zn
UTM East
UTM North
F30710
20
1
1860
12
9
83
368527.32
5064842.68
F30711
5
0.35
488
6
2.5
16
368527.4
5064841.72
F30712
5
0.5
1020
10
8
149
368527.38
5064840.79
F30713
-5
0.4
718
9
9
139
368527.41
5064840.1
F30714
-5
0.3
856
11
9
108
368531.51
5064848.09
F30715
99
2.6
5880
13
16
747
368531.48
5064847.12
F30716
-5
0.7
1085
8
13
204
368531.41
5064846.03
F30717
-5
0.5
1164
9
13
101
368531.34
5064845.14
F30718
13
0.8
1751
12
14
148
368531.29
5064844.11
F30719
-5
0.6
774
9
10
69
368531.15
5064843.21
F30720
5
0.3
487
10
10
88
368531
5064842.15
F30721
22
1.4
4330
10
11
113
368533.69
5064847.82
F30722
48
1.5
4410
10
8
130
368533.7
5064846.86
F30723
7
0.4
479.5
6
-2
11.5
368533.8
5064846
F30724
43
1.3
2670
8
6
50
368533.62
5064845.12
F30726
23
1.1
1503
11
8
56
368533.52
5064844.07
F30727
148
3.3
12600
13
13
160
368533.43
5064843.13
F30728
118
1.8
8050
12
9
119
368533.09
5064841.98
F30736
17.5
0.65
1629
12.5
13
53
368496.59
5064840.08
F30737
37
1.9
5630
12
13
52
368496.68
5064839.08
F30738
18
0.7
1617
12
13
66
368496.73
5064838.09
F30739
15
0.6
1266
12
13
74
368496.65
5064837.31
F30740
6
0.3
290
12
15
98
368496.6
5064836.61
F30741
-5
0.2
383
12
14
89
368496.55
5064835.84
F30742
5
0.3
1358
12
12
69
368496.54
5064835.26
F30743
11
-0.2
293
14
16
95
368496.32
5064834.49
TABLE 1 (CONTINUED):
Sample #
Au
Ag
Cu
Ni
Pb
Zn
UTM East
UTM North
F30744
-5
0.4
925
11
10
39
368506.65
5064843.2
F30745
-5
0.6
1304
13
14
55
368506.56
5064842.04
F30746
74
1.9
5420
12
14
60
368506.68
5064840.98
F30747
7
0.4
1202
14
14
64
368506.76
5064839.86
F30748
5
-0.2
826.5
10
13
51.5
368506.92
5064838.6
F30749
6
0.5
1105
11
12
61
368507.1
5064837.28
F30755
15
0.7
1651
8
13
46
368508.38
5064841.39
F30756
-5
0.3
1055
9
14
104
368508.61
5064840.2
F30757
19
-0.2
687
9
11
69
368508.72
5064839.14
F30758
-5
-0.2
582
10
13
66
368508.7
5064838.24
F30759
24
0.6
1507
11
13
47
368511.27
5064840.94
F30760
-5
-0.2
676
8
13
45
368511.09
5064839.97
F30761
-5
-0.2
501
10
13
59
368511.01
5064839.03
F30762
-5
-0.2
430
12.5
16
66.5
368510.91
5064837.95
F30763
49
1.9
6270
11
12
54
368514.09
5064842.62
F30764
-5
-0.2
985
10
13
69
368513.99
5064841.64
F30765
-5
-0.2
525
11
12
88
368513.88
5064840.83
F30766
-5
-0.2
370
9
12
58
368513.7
5064839.92
F30767
12
0.7
3020
11
15
85
368513.59
5064838.99
F30768
-5
-0.2
280
10
11
61
368513.62
5064837.99
F30770
-5
-0.2
262
9
12
66
368513.52
5064836.98
