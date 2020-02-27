Vitro Diagnostics, Inc.: Stem Cell Therapy for Coronavirus Infection

GOLDEN, CO / ACCESSWIRE / February 27, 2020 /Vitro Diagnostics, Inc. (OTCPK:VODG), dba Vitro Biopharma reports on a potential therapy of Coronavirus (COVID-19) infections by stem cell transplant. While this therapy is not a method to eradicate or cure Coronavirus, there is evidence to support the concept that infected patients may be more likely to combat and survive infection. First, stem cells resist viral attack by the expression of certain genes known as interferon gamma stimulated genes (ISGs). These are expressed in stem cells prior to their differentiation. (Wu, X, et al, Cell 172: 423, 2018). Hence, stem cells would be expected to survive even if transplanted into a patient with an active Coronavirus infection. Also, it is known that stem cells rejuvenate and regenerate cells in the body through various processes involving reduction of inflammation, secretion of substances that protect cells, transfer of mitochondria, reduction of cell death, anti-oxidative effects and improvement of immune system function. These effects are likely to increase survival in patients infected with Coronavirus. Also, there is direct evidence of stem cell protection against viral infection. Influenza virus A/H5N1 causes acute lung injury that was reduced by human mesenchymal stromal cells (MSCs) in mice and the treatment increased survival (Chan, et al, PNAS 113:3621, 2016).

Vitro Biopharma has operated a highly regulated, FDA-compliant commercial biologics manufacturing facility for several years and is cGMP compliant, ISO9001 Certified, ISO13485 Certified, CLIA Certified and FDA registered. All clinical manufacturing occurs in a certified sterile clean room with extensive and advanced testing to assure the absence of contamination. Furthermore, in numerous patients treated to date by IV infusion of our AlloRx Stem Cells™ there have been no significant adverse events while we have gained evidence of efficacy. We presently supply our AlloRx™ Stem Cells to DVC Stem in the Cayman Islands for treatment of inflammatory conditions. We plan to begin recruitment of patients for a trial of stem cell therapy of musculoskeletal conditions in the Bahamas during spring 2020.

Dr. Jim Musick, CEO said, "We are pleased to be positioned to offer stem cell therapy for Coronavirus infection. While there are several factors related to the possible extent of this global infection, stem cell therapy represents a therapeutic option to fight the virus and increase survival while effective vaccines are being developed. Our existing off-shore partners offer stem cell transplant services and we are in contact with CDC officials regarding potential US-based stem cell transplants into infected individuals."

About Vitro Biopharma

Vitro Biopharma, for over 10 years, has supplied major biopharmaceutical firms, elite university laboratories and clinical trials worldwide with Mesenchymal Stem Cells, the MSC-Grow™ Brand of cell culture media, various stem cell derivatives and stem cell-derived differentiated cells. We also manufacture primary fibroblast cells and an expanding line of cancer-associated fibroblasts (CAFs) from various tumors including lung, breast, melanoma, pancreatic, glioblastoma and colorectal tissues. Our CAFs are purchased by major pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical firms to advance immunotherapy of cancer.

Out of our years of research, we developed our patent-pending and proprietary line of umbilical cord-derived stem cells AlloRx™ Stem Cells now being used in offshore regenerative medicine clinical trials. Our stem cells are used in regenerative medicine clinical trials with our partner in the Cayman Islands www.DVCStem.com. We have a recently approved clinical trial using our AlloRx™ Stem Cells to treat musculoskeletal conditions at The Medical Pavilion of the Bahamas www.tmp-bahamas.com in Nassau. We are supporting clinical studies of stem cell therapies using our AlloRx™ Stem Cells for osteoarthritis, neurodegenerative diseases including Parkinson's disease, Multiple Sclerosis and Alzheimer's disease while pursuing select US markets for stem cell therapies.

We support our regenerative therapies with NutraVivo™/STEMulize™, a nutraceutical Stem Cell Activator that has been shown to induce proliferation, migration and epigenetic modification of human adult stem cells. NutraVivo™ improves overall cellular wellness and significantly increases expression of anti-aging genes.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements herein regarding financial performance have not yet been reported to the SEC nor reviewed by the Company's auditors. Certain statements contained herein and subsequent statements made by and on behalf of the Company, whether oral or written may contain "forward-looking statements". Such forward-looking statements are identified by words such as "intends," "anticipates," "believes," "expects" and "hopes" and include, without limitation, statements regarding the Company's plan of business operations, product research and development activities, potential contractual arrangements, receipt of working capital, anticipated revenues and related expenditures. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include, among others, acceptability of the Company's products in the market place, general economic conditions, receipt of additional working capital, the overall state of the biotechnology industry and other factors set forth in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Most of these factors are outside the control of the Company. Investors are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Except as otherwise required by applicable securities statutes or regulations, the Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update publicly these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

CONTACT:

Dr. James Musick

Chief Executive Officer

Vitro Biopharma

(303) 999-2130 Ext. 1

E-mail: jim@vitrobiopharma.com

SOURCE: Vitro Diagnostics, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/578276/Stem-Cell-Therapy-for-Coronavirus-Infection