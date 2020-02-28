Technavio has been monitoring the global online language subscription courses market since 2017 and the market is poised to grow by USD 3.68 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of more than 18% during the forecast period. Request free sample pages

The market is driven by the growing preference for mobile-assisted language learning (MALL). In addition, the emergence of AI-based language learning courses is anticipated to boost the growth of the online language learning subscription courses market.

The growing penetration of mobile computing devices and the internet have increased the learners' preference for mobile-assisted language learning over recent years. MALL can be delivered through smart devices such as tablets, iPads, iPods, laptops, and smartphones. Moreover, the delivery of courses through MALL is personalized, informal, and spontaneous. The growing popularity of MALL is encouraging market vendors to offer foreign language subscription courses through mobile applications. For instance, Enux Education offers FluentU: Language Learning App that runs on both Android and iOS devices. These factors will fuel the growth of the online language learning subscription courses market during the forecast period.

Major Five Online Language Learning Subscription Courses Market Companies:

Duolingo Inc.

Duolingo Inc. operates its business through the Language learning courses segment. The company offers online subscription courses for various languages, including French, German, Japanese, Italian, Korean, Russian, and Mandarin.

Enux Education Ltd.

Enux Education Ltd. operates its business through the Language learning courses segment. The company offers language learning courses through a mobile application and a website. It also delivers language learning videos to subscribers.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co. operates its business through segments such as Education and Trade Publishing. The company offers online subscription courses for various languages, including Spanish and French.

italki HK Ltd.

italki HK Ltd. operates its business through the Language learning courses segment. The company offers online subscription courses for various languages, such as Spanish, French, German, Hebrew, and Polish.

Language Trainers Corp.

Language Trainers Corp. operates its business through the Language learning courses segment. The company offers online subscription courses for various languages, such as English, Arabic, Greek, Spanish, Swedish, French, German, Hebrew, and Polish.

Technavio has segmented the online language subscription courses market based on the end-users, type, and region.

Online Language Subscription Courses End-Users Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2020 2024)

Individual learners

Institutional learners

Online Language Subscription Courses Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2020 2024)

English

Mandarin

Spanish

Others

Online Language Subscription Courses Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2020 2024)

APAC

Europe

MEA

North America

South America

