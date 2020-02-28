The global orthopedic implants market is poised to grow by USD 10.09 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of over 5% during the forecast period. Request free sample pages

Read the 161-page report with TOC on "Orthopedic Implants Market Analysis Report by Geography (Asia, Europe, North America, and ROW), Product (joint reconstruction implants, spinal implants, and craniomaxillofacial implants), and the Segment Forecasts, 2020-2024".

The market is driven by the rising prevalence of orthopedic conditions. In addition, technological advances are anticipated to boost the growth of the orthopedic implants market.

The prevalence of orthopedic conditions, such as orthopedic fractures that are caused by sports injuries and falls; spinal deformities and scoliosis; tendon injuries; spine, hip, and shoulder fractures; and the degeneration of the disc, is increasing significantly. Moreover, the growing proportion of the geriatric population and the resultant prevalence of osteoporosis is expected to increase the number of fractures. All these factors are expected to boost the demand for orthopedic implants, which will drive the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Major Five Orthopedic Implants Companies:

B. Braun Melsungen AG

B. Braun Melsungen AG has business operations under four divisions, which include Hospital Care, Aesculap, Out Patient Market (OPM), and B. Braun Avitum. The company's key offerings include Metha Short Hip Stem and Vega System Knee Implant.

CONMED Corp.

CONMED Corp. offers sports medicine, powered surgical instruments, sports biologics, and tissue products. The company also offers products in the areas of advanced surgical care, endoscopic technologies, and critical care. The company's key offerings in the orthopedic implants market include SmartNail Implant, SmartPin, and CrossPin ACLR system.

Globus Medical Inc.

Globus Medical Inc. operates the business through two segments, namely musculoskeletal solutions products, and enabling technologies products. The company's key offerings include AERIAL Interspinous Fixation and AUTOBAHN Trochanteric Nailing System.

Johnson Johnson

Johnson Johnson has business operations under three divisions, which include consumer, pharmaceutical, and medical devices. The company's key offerings include INTRAFIX ADVANCE Tibial Fastener System and Femoral Recon Nail System.

Medtronic Plc

Medtronic Plc operates its business through various segments, such as Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group. The company's key offerings include TriTis(R) tibial fixation system and ENDOSKELETON TA Interbody Fusion Device.

Technavio has segmented the Orthopedic implants market based on the product and region.

Orthopedic Implants Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2020 2024)

Joint reconstruction implants

Spinal implants

Craniomaxillofacial implants

Orthopedic Implants Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2020 2024)

Asia

Europe

North America

ROW

