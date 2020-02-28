JSC Halyk Bank (HSBK) JSC Halyk Bank: Notice of Annual General Shareholders' Meeting 28-Feb-2020 / 06:10 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Joint Stock Company Halyk Savings Bank of Kazakhstan (40, Al-Farabi Ave., ?26?3?5, Almaty, Republic of Kazakhstan) Announcement of Annual General Shareholders' Meeting of Joint Stock Company Halyk Savings Bank of Kazakhstan The Board of Directors of JSC Halyk Bank hereby announces its Annual General Shareholders' Meeting to be held on 24 April 2020 at 11.00 a.m. Almaty time at the following address: Conference hall, 40, Al-Farabi Ave., Medeu district, Almaty, Republic of Kazakhstan. In the absence of a quorum, the Annual General Shareholders' Meeting of JSC Halyk Bank shall reconvene on 27 April 2020 at 11.00 a.m. (Almaty time) at: Conference hall, 40, Al-Farabi Ave., Medeu district, Almaty, Republic of Kazakhstan. The list of shareholders entitled to participate at the General Shareholders' Meeting will be determined based on the shareholder register of JSC Halyk Bank as at 24 March 2020. Agenda of the General Shareholders' Meeting: 1) On approval of the agenda of the Annual General Shareholders' Meeting of JSC Halyk Bank. 2) On approval of JSC Halyk Bank's annual financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2019. 3) On approval of the procedure of distribution of JSC Halyk Bank's net income for the year 2019. On adoption of a resolution on payment of dividends on JSC Halyk Bank's common shares. On approval of the amount of dividend per common share of JSC Halyk Bank. 4) On consideration of the 2019 Performance Report of the Board of Directors of JSC Halyk Bank. 5) On determination of the number of members of the Board of Directors of JSC Halyk Bank. 6) On determination of the term of powers of the Board of Directors of JSC Halyk Bank. 7) On election of members of the Board of Directors of JSC Halyk Bank. 8) On approval of amendments to the Charter of Joint Stock Company Halyk Savings Bank of Kazakhstan. 9) On approval of amendments to the Corporate Governance Code of JSC Halyk Bank. 10) On approval of amendments to the Regulation on the Board of Directors of JSC Halyk Bank. 11) On informing the shareholders of JSC Halyk Bank on the amount and structure of remuneration for the members of the Board of Directors and Management Board of JSC Halyk Bank. 12) On consideration of information on shareholders' appeals on actions of JSC Halyk Bank and its officials, and on results of consideration thereof. According to clause 4 of Article 43 of the Law on Joint Stock Companies, the agenda of the General Shareholders' Meeting may be supplemented by: 1) amendments proposed by shareholders holding, independently or in aggregate with other shareholders, five percent or more of the company's voting shares, or by the Board of Directors provided that shareholders of the company have been informed of such amendments not later than fifteen days before the date of the General Shareholders' Meeting; 2) changes and (or) amendments, if the majority of shareholders (or their representatives) participating in the General Shareholders' Meeting and holding in aggregate at least ninety-five percent of the voting shares of the company have voted for their introduction. According to clause 4 of Article 44 of the Law on Joint Stock Companies, the materials on the items of the agenda of the General Shareholders' Meeting will be ready and available for shareholders not later than ten days before the date of the General Shareholders' Meeting, at the location of the Management Board of JSC Halyk Bank, and on the corporate website of JSC Halyk Bank: http://www.halykbank.kz [1]. In case of request for materials on the items of the agenda of the General Shareholders' Meeting from the shareholder of JSC Halyk Bank, they will be sent to the shareholder within three business days from the date of receipt of the request. At the same time, the shareholder bears copy and delivery expenses related to the documents. To learn more about General Shareholders' Meeting, please call at: +7 (727) 259 07 77, 8-8000 8000 59. The following proceedings of the General Shareholders' Meeting are presented for information of the shareholders of JSC Halyk Bank. The attending shareholders (their representatives) shall be registered prior to the opening of the General Shareholders' Meeting. They should have the identity document. The shareholder's representative must present power of attorney confirming its authority to participate and vote at the General Shareholders' Meeting, or the document confirming the right to act on behalf of the shareholder or represent its interests without the power of attorney. The shareholder-legal entity must present statement confirming the compliance with the requirements of the first part of clause 5 of Article 17 of the Law of the Republic of Kazakhstan "On Banks and Banking Activity in the Republic of Kazakhstan" (hereinafter - the "Law on Banks") by its shareholders (participants). The statement form is available on the corporate website of JSC Halyk Bank: http://www.halykbank.kz [1]. The shareholders of JSC Halyk Bank are invited to participate at the Annual General Shareholders' Meeting of JSC Halyk Bank. Special note to the holders of Global Depositary Receipts (GDRs) intending to vote at the general shareholders' meeting Details of the procedure for voting of shares represented by GDRs are specified in Article 12 of the Terms and Conditions of the GDRs. Copy of the Terms and Conditions on the GDRs is available on the website of JSC Halyk Bank and also from The Bank of New York Mellon, 240 Greenwich Street, 8th Floor, New York NY, 10286 U.S.A. (the 'Depositary'). Items of the above agenda proposed for voting together with supporting materials and voting instructions will be provided through the Depositary in due course. For further information please contact: Depositary Ms. Tatsiana Axenova Telephone: +1 212 815 4158 E-mail: tatsiana.axenova@bnymellon.com Ms. Mira Daskal Telephone: +1 212 815 5021 E-mail: mira.daskal@bnymellon.com JSC Halyk Bank Ms. Mira Kasenova Head of Financial Institutions and International Relations Telephone: +7 (727) 259 04 30 E-mail: mirak@halykbank.kz Board of Directors JSC Halyk Bank

