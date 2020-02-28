UBS's Annual Report provides comprehensive information on the firm, its business, governance and financial performance.

Profit attributable to shareholders USD 4.3 billion

Core sustainable investments of USD 488 billion or 13.5% of total invested assets

Changes of the compensation framework to further align the firm's interests with those of its shareholders

The Annual Report 2019 provides comprehensive and detailed information on the firm, its strategy, business, governance, financial performance and risk, treasury and capital management, as well as on the regulatory and operating environment for the financial year 2019.

UBS net profit attributable to shareholders for 2019 was USD 4.3 billion and diluted earnings per share were USD 1.14. Additionally, UBS increased its core sustainable investments1 by more than 56% to USD 488 billion, and more than doubled penetration to 13.5% of total invested assets from 5.6% in 2017, surpassing a three-year goal one year early. UBS will publish its sustainability report on 5 March.

The shareholder letter from the Chair of the Compensation Committee of the Board of Directors lists the key changes in the compensation framework and the chapter "Performance and compensation at a glance" shows year-on-year developments in the performance award pool. An extract of these pages is also available at www.ubs.com/annualreporting.

UBS's Annual Report 2019 includes the following sections:

Introduction includes the Letter to shareholders, key figures, UBS's evolution including the current legal structure, and short profiles of the Board of Directors and Group Executive Board. It also explains the firm's external reporting approach and provides an overview on our long-term value creation approach.

includes the Letter to shareholders, key figures, UBS's evolution including the current legal structure, and short profiles of the Board of Directors and Group Executive Board. It also explains the firm's external reporting approach and provides an overview on our long-term value creation approach. Our strategy, business model and environment describes UBS's strategy, performance targets and measurement, our businesses and environment. It includes a section that explains how our business model is geared towards long-term value creation for our stakeholders, including a new sub-section with our focus on environmental, social and governance (ESG) factors. This section also outlines demographic trends in the firm's workforce and describes how personnel are managed and developed. In addition, it discusses UBS's standards for corporate behavior and responsibility including its overarching sustainability approach in UBS in society. Furthermore, the section contains detailed information on how we aim to improve clients' experiences and to increase efficiency and effectiveness by utilizing technology and provides an update on regulation and supervision, regulatory and legal developments and risk factors.

Financial and operating performance focuses on the performance of UBS and each business division, as well as Corporate Center, for the past two financial years.

focuses on the performance of UBS and each business division, as well as Corporate Center, for the past two financial years. Risk, treasury and capital management describes UBS's risk management framework and provides information on our treasury and capital management.

describes UBS's risk management framework and provides information on our treasury and capital management. Corporate governance and compensation provides information about UBS's governance structure and sets out the guiding principles that govern the compensation framework as well as details of the compensation of senior management and the Board of Directors.

provides information about UBS's governance structure and sets out the guiding principles that govern the compensation framework as well as details of the compensation of senior management and the Board of Directors. Financial statements includes the audited consolidated financial statements of UBS Group AG for 2019, prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS), as well as audited standalone financial statements of UBS Group AG for 2019 prepared in accordance with the Swiss Code of Obligations.

Annual Reports and Form 20-F

Information on UBS Group AG and on UBS AG is available on www.ubs.com/investors as follows:

The Annual Report for UBS Group AG.

The combined Annual Report, including management discussion and analysis on a consolidated UBS Group AG basis, UBS Group AG and UBS AG consolidated financial statements, additional information for UBS AG (consolidated) with respect to risk profile as well as capital and leverage ratios in line with the requirements for Swiss systemically relevant banks, and supplemental disclosures required under US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) regulations for both UBS Group AG (consolidated) and UBS AG (consolidated). This document forms the basis for our combined Form 20-F filing.

A German translation of the compensation report is published together with the publication of the English version of the Annual Report 2019.

The German translation of the Annual Report 2019 will be published on 13 March.

Select Swiss franc disclosures, including selected financial and regulatory information in Swiss francs for UBS Group AG (consolidated) and UBS AG (consolidated and standalone).

Shareholders may request a hard copy of UBS's Annual Report 2019 free of charge.

In addition, we provide at www.ubs.com/investors:

Under "Annual reporting", a UBS sustainability report, available as of 5 March, implementing the EU directive 2014/95 on disclosures of non-financial information, providing comprehensive disclosures on environmental, social and governance (ESG) factors.

Under "Time series", we have provided our historical time series and key figures information as of 31 December 2019.

Under "SEC filings", UBS Group AG and UBS AG Form 20-F (including our XBRL filing) and documents furnished to the SEC on Form 6-K. SEC documents are also available at www.sec.gov.

Under "Pillar 3 disclosures", disclosures required under Basel III Pillar 3 regulations for UBS Group AG and its significant regulated subsidiaries and sub-groups, which are published together in a single report.

Under "Holding company and significant regulated subsidiaries and sub-groups", standalone legal entity financial and regulatory information for those legal entities and sub-groups within the UBS Group that are considered by the Swiss Financial Market Supervisory Authority (FINMA) to be significant for Pillar 3 reporting purposes. This includes: (i) the audited standalone financial statements for UBS AG and UBS Switzerland AG, prepared in accordance with Swiss GAAP (Finma Circular 2015/1 and Banking Ordinance); (ii) standalone regulatory disclosures for UBS AG and UBS Switzerland AG.

, standalone legal entity financial and regulatory information for those legal entities and sub-groups within the UBS Group that are considered by the Swiss Financial Market Supervisory Authority (FINMA) to be significant for Pillar 3 reporting purposes. This includes: (i) the audited standalone financial statements for UBS AG and UBS Switzerland AG, prepared in accordance with Swiss GAAP (Finma Circular 2015/1 and Banking Ordinance); (ii) standalone regulatory disclosures for UBS AG and UBS Switzerland AG. Selected financial and regulatory information for our significant regulated subsidiaries and sub-groups, including information for UBS Europe SE consolidated and UBS Americas Holding LLC consolidated, is included in our Annual Report 2019.

www.ubs.com/annualreporting

1 Core sustainable investments are SI products that involve a strict and diligent asset selection process through either exclusions (of companies sectors from portfolios where the companies sectors are not aligned to an investor's values) or positive selections (such as best-in-class, thematic or ESG integration and impact investing).

