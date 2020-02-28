Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 28.02.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 620 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 501451 ISIN: FR0000124141 Ticker-Symbol: VVD 
Tradegate
27.02.20
21:59 Uhr
25,800 Euro
-1,660
-6,05 %
Branche
Versorger
Aktienmarkt
CAC-40
EURONEXT-100
1-Jahres-Chart
VEOLIA ENVIRONNEMENT SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
VEOLIA ENVIRONNEMENT SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
26,000
26,500
27.02.
25,360
25,760
07:51
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
VEOLIA ENVIRONNEMENT
VEOLIA ENVIRONNEMENT SA Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
VEOLIA ENVIRONNEMENT SA25,800-6,05 %