Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 28.02.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 620 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1W0D0 ISIN: FI4000062781 Ticker-Symbol: C7O 
Frankfurt
27.02.20
08:07 Uhr
6,000 Euro
+0,500
+9,09 %
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
CAVERION OYJ Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CAVERION OYJ 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
5,730
5,950
08:08
PR Newswire
28.02.2020 | 07:58
37 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Caverion Corporation's Annual Review 2019 is Published

Caverion Corporation Stock exchange release 28 February 2020 at 8.30 a.m. EET

HELSINKI, Feb. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Caverion Corporation's Annual Review 2019 has been published today. The Annual Review includes greetings from the CEO, the Board of Directors' Report, the consolidated financial statements (IFRS), the parent company financial statements (FAS) and the Auditors' report.

In addition, Caverion has published its Corporate Governance Statement, Remuneration Statement and Sustainability Report for 2019.

The Annual Review, the Corporate Governance Statement and the Remuneration Statement are attached to this release in pdf format. All documents published are also available at www.caverion.com/caverion-annual-review-2019.

Caverion does not publish the reports in printed format.

CAVERION CORPORATION

Distribution: Nasdaq Helsinki, principal media, www.caverion.com

For additional information, please contact:

Milena Hæggström
Head of Investor Relations and External Communications
tel. +358-40-5581-328
milena.haeggstrom@caverion.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/caverion/r/caverion-corporation-s-annual-review-2019-is-published,c3048864

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/14078/3048864/1202817.pdf

Release

https://mb.cision.com/Public/14078/3048864/a875cfba8eee12c8.pdf

Caverion Annual Review 2019

https://mb.cision.com/Public/14078/3048864/9c469cbd7cb9727b.pdf

Caverion Sustainability Report 2019

https://mb.cision.com/Public/14078/3048864/beb0431cd09bb1b5.pdf

Caverion Corporate Governance Statement 2019

https://mb.cision.com/Public/14078/3048864/9c9077fa83055e20.pdf

Caverion Remuneration Statement 2019

CAVERION-Aktie jetzt für 4€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2020 PR Newswire