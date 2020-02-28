Caverion Corporation's Annual Review 2019 is Published

Caverion Corporation Stock exchange release 28 February 2020 at 8.30 a.m. EET

HELSINKI, Feb. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Caverion Corporation's Annual Review 2019 has been published today. The Annual Review includes greetings from the CEO, the Board of Directors' Report, the consolidated financial statements (IFRS), the parent company financial statements (FAS) and the Auditors' report.

In addition, Caverion has published its Corporate Governance Statement, Remuneration Statement and Sustainability Report for 2019.

The Annual Review, the Corporate Governance Statement and the Remuneration Statement are attached to this release in pdf format. All documents published are also available at www.caverion.com/caverion-annual-review-2019.

Caverion does not publish the reports in printed format.

