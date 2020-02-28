The largest residential solar company in the United States installed 117 MW in the fourth quarter and reached a total customer base of 285,000 - all while bringing creation costs lower than they have ever been.From PV magazine USA The fourth quarter of 2019 was another successful one for Sunrun, the largest residential solar company in the United States - building on an already strong 2019. The company reported 117 MW of installations in the fourth quarter, representing a 9% increase over the 107 MW installed in the third quarter of 2019. In total, Sunrun installed 413 MW in 2019, up from 373 ...

