Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 28.02.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 620 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 894565 ISIN: GB0000536739 Ticker-Symbol: 0LC 
Tradegate
27.02.20
16:38 Uhr
28,370 Euro
-2,050
-6,74 %
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-100
1-Jahres-Chart
ASHTEAD GROUP PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ASHTEAD GROUP PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
26,690
28,790
08:40
27,450
28,770
08:40
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
ASHTEAD
ASHTEAD GROUP PLC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
ASHTEAD GROUP PLC28,370-6,74 %
FRANKLIN ELECTRIC CO INC50,000-1,96 %