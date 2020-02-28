Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 28.02.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 620 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 865374 ISIN: JP3785000005 Ticker-Symbol: HIM 
Frankfurt
28.02.20
09:26 Uhr
37,800 Euro
+0,600
+1,61 %
Branche
Chemie
Aktienmarkt
JAPAN
1-Jahres-Chart
HITACHI CHEMICAL CO LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
HITACHI CHEMICAL CO LTD 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
37,800
38,200
09:49
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
HITACHI CHEMICAL
HITACHI CHEMICAL CO LTD Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
HITACHI CHEMICAL CO LTD37,800+1,61 %