PerkinElmer, Inc., a global leader committed to innovating for a healthier world, today announced its selection as one of the providers of a newborn screening test for Severe Combined Immunodeficiency (SCID) in collaboration with Public Health England's SCID evaluation program. Public Health England (PHE) has agreed to use PerkinElmer's VICTOR EnLite instrument and EnLite Neonatal TREC Kit at three of six sites as part of an evaluation to screen newborn babies for this rare inherited genetic condition.

SCID, known more commonly as "Bubble Boy" disease, is a rare disease, caused by a severe defect in the immune system, making it difficult or impossible to fight off infections. SCID can be fatal if not detected at birth before symptoms appear. It is treatable, however, and in most cases curable if found and addressed early in newborns. Treatments include stem cell transplants that use cells obtained from a family member or donor.

"Our collaboration with Public Health England underscores our global market leadership in offering an expansive menu of innovative newborn screening solutions for a wide range of rare conditions for more than 30 years," said Petra Furu, Ph.D., General Manager, Reproductive Health, PerkinElmer. "This program will evaluate the potential to provide widespread access to SCID screening for newborn babies throughout England, helping to ensure timely treatment for a disease that may otherwise go undetected for years and giving babies a better chance at improved health outcomes."

Screening with PerkinElmer's VICTOR EnLite instrument and EnLite Neonatal TREC Kit is intended to provide an effective, semi-quantitative determination of T-cell receptor excision circle (TREC), a circular DNA structure which is the primary identifiable marker for SCID. This test produces accurate results that identify newborns for confirmatory testing which leads to diagnosis. The test provides a simplified approach to screening. The kit workflow yields a benefit versus current laboratory tests by reducing steps and minimizing manual work, which helps enhance screening efficiency.

PerkinElmer's comprehensive newborn screening menu includes tests for more than 50 recommended conditions known to have good outcomes when detected and diagnosed early through newborn screening. To learn more about PerkinElmer's newborn screening platforms, please visit newbornscreening.perkinelmer.com.

PerkinElmer enables scientists, researchers and clinicians to address their most critical challenges across science and healthcare. With a mission focused on innovating for a healthier world, we deliver unique solutions to serve the diagnostics, life sciences, food and applied markets. We strategically partner with customers to enable earlier and more accurate insights supported by deep market knowledge and technical expertise. Our dedicated team of about 13,000 employees worldwide is passionate about helping customers work to create healthier families, improve the quality of life, and sustain the wellbeing and longevity of people globally. The Company reported revenue of approximately $2.9 billion in 2019, serves customers in 190 countries, and is a component of the S&P 500 index. Additional information is available through 1-877-PKI-NYSE, or at www.perkinelmer.com.

