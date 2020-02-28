Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 28.02.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 620 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 850943 ISIN: US7140461093 Ticker-Symbol: PKN 
Tradegate
27.02.20
20:41 Uhr
79,00 Euro
-0,50
-0,63 %
Branche
Sonstige Technologie
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
PERKINELMER INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
PERKINELMER INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
73,50
76,00
09:15
74,50
76,50
09:20
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
PERKINELMER
PERKINELMER INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
PERKINELMER INC79,00-0,63 %