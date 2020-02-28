Nasdaq Riga on February 28, 2020 decided to admit for trading SAKRET HOLDINGS, AS bonds on First North market operated by Nasdaq Riga as of March 2, 2020. Additional information: Issuer's full name SAKRET HOLDINGS, AS Issuer's short name SAKR Securities ISIN code LV0000870038 Securities maturity date 30.08.2024 Nominal value of one security EUR 1 000 Number of listed securities 3 790 Fixed annual coupon rate 9% Coupon payments 4 times per year November 30 February 28 May 30 August 30 Orderbook short name SAKR090024FA SAKRET HOLDINGS, AS Company description published on February 26, 2020 available here. The Certified Adviser of SAKRET HOLDINGS, AS is BlueOrange Bank, AS till March 2, 2020. Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services +371 67212431 www.nasdaqbaltic.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga, AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.